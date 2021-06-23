Infostretch Achieves AWS Service Delivery Designation for Four Specialist Cloud & Analytics Services

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services and an Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) Advanced Consulting Partner, today announced it has achieved the AWS Service Delivery designation for four AWS services. Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Infostretch as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Kinesis. To receive this designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

Silicon Valley-based Infostretch has committed extensive resources to supporting the delivery of AWS services, and has over 138 certified specialists and over 20 accelerators and enablers built on AWS to allow customers to get the best performance from their AWS environment. The company recently announced it is also available in the AWS Marketplace.

Amazon DynamoDB

Amazon DynamoDB is a key-value and document database that delivers single-digit millisecond performance at any scale. It's a fully managed, multi-region, multi-active, durable database with built-in security, backup and restore, and in-memory caching for internet-scale applications. Infostretch uses Amazon DynamoDB for event-driven architectures and ETL workflows, storage and automated management of large-scale data, and for consumption of transactional data by front-end systems to deliver high performance.

AWS Lambda

AWS Lambda is a serverless compute service that enables users to run code without provisioning or managing servers, creating workload-aware cluster scaling logic, maintaining event integrations, or managing runtimes. Infostretch uses AWS Lambda for generating custom metrics in data analytics, building event-driven architectures, building back-end infrastructure for web and mobile applications, and performing transformations of the data pipeline.

Amazon API Gateway

Amazon API Gateway is a fully managed service that makes it easy for developers to create, publish, maintain, monitor and secure APIs at any scale. Infostretch uses Amazon API Gateway for building serverless architectures for scalable and performant systems, protecting API and/or data from non-authenticated use, which can protect servers from resource starvation by rate limiting and providing a caching layer for restful APIs.

Amazon Kinesis

Amazon Kinesis makes it easy to collect, process, and analyze real-time, streaming data so you can get timely insights and react quickly to new information. Amazon Kinesis offers key capabilities to cost-effectively process streaming data at any scale, along with the flexibility to choose the tools that best suit the requirements of your application. Infostretch uses Amazon Kinesis for streaming real-time data from thousands of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and storing them in Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) for analytics, optimizing costs with a serverless stack and as a fully managed data processing stack to avoid managing an open-source software stack and a fleet of servers.

Infostretch has worked with enterprises across numerous industries, including digital health, financial, travel, and retail, to accelerate their digital initiatives using AWS cloud and analytics services including Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Kinesis. The company’s integrated and collaborative approach with AWS has allowed it to deliver lower infrastructure costs, increased data accuracy, faster cycle times, and improved customer experience for its clients.

“Our commitment to AWS could not be any clearer,” commented Rutesh Shah, CEO & Founder. “As AWS evolves, we are working hard to ensure we remain at the cutting edge of cloud engineering services, to help our customers generate the greatest possible results from AWS.”

Infostretch cloud solutions on AWS are driven by industry best standards and AWS-guided design patterns. Infostretch adheres to a disciplined continuous review process with experienced and talented AWS certified architects.

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

For more details about our AWS Service Delivery Program, visit https://www.infostretch.com/partners/aws-partnership/service-delivery-program/. Contact us today to request support by Infostretch related to Amazon DynamoDB, AWS Lambda, Amazon Kinesis, or Amazon API Gateway by emailing us at info@infostretch.com.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Capital, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation.