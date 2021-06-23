Atom Finance Raises $28 Million Series B Led by SoftBank to Empower Informed Investment Decisions Globally

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atom Finance, the consumer software platform providing access to institutional-quality investment resources, today announced a $28 million Series B funding round led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund with participation from existing investors General Catalyst and Base Partners. The funding comes on the heels of the firm’s recently announced partnership with Banco Inter, the full-suite digital platform that revolutionized the banking market in Brazil.

Since Atom’s platform launched in 2019, the company has raised nearly $50 million from premier venture capital firms and angel investors. Atom will channel the new funding to fuel Premium subscriber growth, proliferate partnerships and integrations with financial institutions, open an office in Miami, and continue to build out a best-in-class team across all parts of the company, including Product, Engineering, Growth and Business Development.

“We created Atom to provide unparalleled access to institutional investing resources and tools, filling the white space between overpriced, clunky institutional platforms and antiquated websites tailored to retail investors. Our partnership with SoftBank and new capital will allow us to reach more investors, continue to enhance the experience we provide to users and accelerate our B2B product integration efforts with financial institutions,” said Eric Shoykhet, Founder and CEO of Atom Finance.

With its powerful, modern software solution, Atom was built by investment professionals for individuals to modernize their investment experience, providing access to quality resources at an unmatched price. Retail investor interest is accelerating at a record pace both in the U.S. and globally, driving increased consumer expectations for financial market intelligence. This desire for top-tier quality information is seen in the tremendous demand for Atom’s platform — Premium tier subscribers have increased more than 250% since the start of 2021.

Simultaneously, the company is experiencing heightened interest for its white-labeled product integration both from financial institutions looking to up-level their existing investment products, as well as new entrants seeking to launch differentiated self-directed investing experiences.

“Atom is disrupting the investment research market through the implementation of best-in-class technology, software and sector expertise,” said Shu Nyatta, Managing Partner at SoftBank’s SBLA Advisers Corp. and head of SoftBank’s Miami Office. “SoftBank is excited to partner with Atom as they pioneer a modernized investment experience for both investors on its platform and through B2B product integrations with financial institutions worldwide.”

The New York—based company, plans to open an office in Miami in response to the company’s growing footprint both in the U.S. and abroad. Mr. Shoykhet will anchor the founding contingent of Atom employees based in Miami.

“It’s very exciting to see a high-growth fintech company like Atom choose the City of Miami to accelerate the evolution of the company. They understand the value and scale that come with cultural and economic diversity, and there isn’t a city in this country better positioned for that than Miami,” said Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

About Atom Finance

Atom’s mission is to empower people to make informed investing decisions with best-in-class software and data. Headquartered in the SoHo neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, the company is taking the resources that Wall Street professionals have at their disposal and putting them in a consumer platform that’s powerful, intuitive, and works anywhere.

