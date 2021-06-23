Four Ant Species All Homeowners Should Know About

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ants are the number one nuisance pest in America,* regularly invading homes and creating big problems. Summer is peak season for ants, so the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) is educating consumers on the top four ant species frequently encountered across the U.S.

“Ants may be small in size, but that doesn’t mean they can’t cause big problems on your property,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the NPMA. “Spotting even just one ant indoors could indicate the presence of a nest with thousands nearby, making it crucial to call a pest control professional immediately to assess the situation.”

While there are more than 700 ant species found in the U.S., NPMA is sharing information about the following four species that frequently invade homes:

Carpenter ants are named for their nest building abilities, excavating wood to form tunnels inside. Small openings on the surface of wood could be signs of an infestation.

are named for their nest building abilities, excavating wood to form tunnels inside. Small openings on the surface of wood could be signs of an infestation. Odorous house ants get their name from the strong, rotten, coconut-like smell they give off when crushed. They nest near moisture sources, so be sure to repair leaky faucets.

get their name from the strong, rotten, coconut-like smell they give off when crushed. They nest near moisture sources, so be sure to repair leaky faucets. Pavement ants make their nests in or under cracks in pavement. These black ants will eat almost anything, including insects, seeds, honeydew, honey, bread, meats, nuts and cheese, so be sure to clean up any crumbs or spills.

make their nests in or under cracks in pavement. These black ants will eat almost anything, including insects, seeds, honeydew, honey, bread, meats, nuts and cheese, so be sure to clean up any crumbs or spills. Red imported fire ants typically nest in soil near structural foundations or in landscaping and can inflict painful stings when their nests are disturbed, so be sure to eliminate potential nesting sites by removing old landscape materials, excess vegetation and debris from the yard.

If you are concerned about ants on your property, contact a licensed pest control professional.

*Online engagement findings are a result of research conducted by Advanced Symbolics Inc.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.