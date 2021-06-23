H Code and El Salvador Digital Media Leader America Interactiva Announce Exclusive Partnership

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H Code, the largest Hispanic digital media company in the U.S., today announces its exclusive partnership with America Interactiva, the leading multimedia company in El Salvador. Through this partnership, H Code will represent 100% of America Interactiva’s inventory in the United States, offering brands and advertisers unparalleled access to the company’s leading media properties, including Elsalvador.com, the country’s first and leading digital news publication.

“We’re excited to welcome America Interactiva to our roster of publishing partners and look forward to helping them achieve their goals of engaging with the U.S. market as they prepare to scale their digital efforts to increase their global reach,” says Parker Morse, CEO and Founder of H Code.

As one of the top digital publishers in El Salvador, America Interactiva’s partners are guaranteed leading exposure to audiences in El Salvador and the United States as well as in any other country where Salvadorans reside. America Interactiva decided to partner with H Code following their search for a partner that was able to monetize all of its products through one platform instead of having to work with multiple providers. Through this partnership, brands and advertisers can now engage with the America Interactiva’s U.S.-based Spanish-speaking audiences using H Code’s premium products, which include display, rich media, video, mobile, native, social/digital channels, as well as creative services.

“H Code is the only solution that has a proven track record of helping publishers connect with the U.S. Hispanic audiences by utilizing the channels and content that resonate with them the most. I’m confident that this partnership will be integral to our growth moving forward,” says Hector Vandeveire, Sales and Marketing Director for America Interactiva.

The partnership with America Interactival bolsters H Code’s position as a leader in Hispanic digital media and allows H Code to utilize large, engaged U.S. Hispanic audiences and maximize campaigns for brand partners. Imagen Digital adds to H Code’s growing roster of Latin American media partnerships and further establishes its foothold in the region. The company has previously secured strategic partnerships with leading Latin American publishers including Peru-based Grupo El Comercio and Mexico-based Imagen Digital.

“As leaders in El Salvador’s digital media landscape, America Interactiva provides valuable opportunities for brands and advertisers to connect with the increasingly influential Salvadoran audience. We’re excited to be working with them and helping them accomplish their expansion goals,” says Pablo Rivera, VP of Publisher Development for H Code.

About H Code

Founded in 2015, H Code has solidified its place as the largest Hispanic digital media company in the United States. Committed to reaching Hispanic audiences at scale, H Code strives to leverage its learnings, brand equity, and expertise to shape the future of media by unlocking diverse audiences through data and authentic creative and content. Today, H Code’s employee base is 84% multicultural, 65% Hispanic/Latinx, and 49% female across its offices in the U.S. and Latin America.

Named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation by multiple outlets, H Code strategically brings together targetable data, exclusive inventory, authentic creative and custom content, and more to influence powerful Hispanic consumers every day through digital and integrated campaigns. Backed by its proprietary intelligence platform that derives insights from a robust influencer network and the largest Hispanic digital panel, H Code delivers the most impactful, data-driven strategies to effectively reach and influence multicultural audiences online with unmatched authenticity.

About America Interactiva

America Interactiva are digital pioneers in El Salvador. The company was founded in 1995 and launched the first digital media company in El Salvador, ElSalvador.com