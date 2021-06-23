EQM Indexes Partners with YourStake to Create ESG Index Products

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Index development firm, EQM Indexes LLC (“EQM Indexes”), today announced a partnership with YourStake, a platform that equips financial advisors and asset managers with the tools, data, and reporting metrics to serve impact investing clients. Through this partnership, EQM Indexes will create index products utilizing YourStake’s ESG and Socially Responsible Investing (SRI) intelligence.

Traditional ESG scores can use one-size-fits-all rating systems that are inconsistent, opaque, and rely on voluntary company reporting which can lead to greenwashing. Instead, YourStake’s innovative “NoScore ESG” approach provides transparent, raw data from more than 100 independent sources that meet regulatory standards, and dynamic research tools to screen funds and individual stocks for suitability, personalized to client values.

Financial advisors and asset management firms will now be able to research and select the metrics and thresholds on YourStake that meet their ESG criteria. Then, they can leverage EQM Indexes’ index creation expertise to create custom, innovative, sustainably-focused index products for the ETF marketplace.

“We are excited about the ability to enhance our ESG product development capabilities utilizing YourStake’s data and analysis tools,” said EQM Indexes co-founder and CEO Jane Edmondson. “We have already collaborated with YourStake to provide the data infrastructure behind Adasina Social Capital’s groundbreaking Social Justice Index (JUSTICE) and are enthusiastic about the prospect of additional index-product collaborations in the future.”

Through this partnership, advisors and asset managers can also leverage YourStake to translate their backend ESG screening into reporting metrics that give real-world examples of investment impact, to help drive ESG-focused conversations with clients and prospects. This approach provides a more transparent and marketable alternative to traditional ESG scores, which often fail to resonate with clients.

“Investors have become increasingly more aware of how their investments are impacting the world around them, and wealth management firms need tools and products they can rely on to have those important conversations,” said Gabe Rissman, co-founder of YourStake. “EQM Indexes has been an incredible partner who prioritizes the transparency and integrity of their data. We’re looking forward to helping many more impact-driven investors through this partnership.”

For more information about EQM Indexes, visit eqmindexes.com. To learn more about YourStake, visit yourstake.org.

EQM Indexes

EQM Indexes LLC is a woman-owned firm dedicated to creating and supporting innovative indexes that track growth industries and emerging investment themes. Co-founded by Jane Edmondson, a former Institutional Portfolio Manager with nearly 30 years in the investment industry, our index design expertise spans a wide range of asset classes and financial instruments. We partner with issuers and work jointly with other index firms to provide benchmarks for Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) such as Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs), and other similar products. EQM Indexes LLC also assists firms on a fee basis to design and implement their index ideas.

About YourStake:

YourStake is a platform that equips asset managers and financial advisors with all of the tools, data, and reporting metrics they need to make impact investing more meaningful and accessible for their clients.

Creator of the ESG Personality Type, YourStake pairs 100+ independent ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) metrics with personalized client values to create custom investment solutions. Performance analytics are transformed into real-world impact scenarios via YourImpact Metaphor Metrics, giving advisors the confidence and trust needed to have deep-dive conversations about ESG.

Founded in 2018, YourStake serves firms representing over $200b in client assets and is based in New York, NY. For more information, visit www.yourstake.org.