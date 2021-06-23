Shoprite and dunnhumby Renew Partnership

CAPE TOWN, South Africa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shoprite and dunnhumby have today announced the renewal of their partnership in Africa.

Shoprite, the largest grocery retailer in Africa with over 500 stores and 20 million customers across the continent, along with dunnhumby, the global leader in Customer Data science, today announced the renewal of their partnership in Africa, which began in 2013.

As Shoprite continues to evolve their business to better serve customers, with the introduction of the Xtra Savings cards and their continued commitment to low prices and personalising the customer experience the retailer has chosen to renew their agreement with global Customer Data Science leader dunnhumby.

“This partnership is part of Shoprite’s commitment to be a customer-led organisation,” said Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO for Shoprite. “We continue to innovate and leverage new technology to meet consumer expectations, and over the last eight years dunnhumby has worked alongside us to ensure that we in the African market benefit from world-class data science and personalisation. This enables us to deliver the best possible shopping experiences for our customers.”

“We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Shoprite,” said dunnhumby’s Chief Client Officer, Marc Fischli. “We look forward to continuing to drive sustainable growth and loyalty for Shoprite and their Fast Moving Consumer Goods partners, through helping them continue to make the best decisions for customers.”

About dunnhumby

dunnhumby is the global leader in Customer Data Science, empowering businesses everywhere to compete and thrive in the modern data-driven economy. We always put the Customer First.

Our mission: to enable businesses to grow and reimagine themselves by becoming advocates and champions for their Customers. With deep heritage and expertise in retail – one of the world’s most competitive markets, with a deluge of multi-dimensional data – dunnhumby today enables businesses all over the world, across industries, to be Customer First.

The dunnhumby Customer Data Science Platform is our unique mix of technology, software and consulting, enabling businesses to increase revenue and profits by delivering exceptional experiences for their Customers – in-store, offline and online. dunnhumby employs nearly 2,500 experts in offices throughout Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas working for transformative, iconic brands such as Tesco, Coca-Cola, Meijer, Procter & Gamble and Metro.