Bidtellect Crunches Big Data for Smarter Advertising With HPE Ezmeral

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that programmatic digital advertising platform, Bidtellect, has selected HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric to help facilitate efficiency in its native ad buying, selling, and delivery across the internet. The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric will enable Bidtellect to analyze large volumes of data in order to offer their clients optimized and high performing advertising campaigns.

Bidtellect is a digital buying platform built for consumer-led, privacy-first advertising. Through its intelligent distribution platform, IntellibidTM, Bidtellect delivers digital ads that power and uniquely measure engagement. After a several year relationship with a Hadoop vendor, the high total cost of ownership and financial instability of that vendor led Bidtellect to look for a stronger technology partner. After an evaluation, Bidtellect selected HPE Ezmeral as its data management and optimization partner of choice, due to the HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric’s ability to digest a large number of queries per second, in-place, through real-time data capture and processing. Bidtellect also views HPE as a trusted partner for digital transformation and reliable, excellent customer support.

“ The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric helps our customers receive more value out of their media, allowing us to blow the competition out of the water,” said Mike Conway, Chief Technology Officer, Bidtellect. “ The combination of HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric and our optimization technology allows us to review past advertisement placement behavior and performance, which was not possible with our previous vendor. We need to be able to estimate the value of ad placements in real time, and HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric delivers these insights in milliseconds.”

“ The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric provides enterprise-wide global access to data, and ensures the success of data-driven transformation initiatives,” said Anant Chintamaneni, VP and GM, HPE Ezmeral. “ We’re proud to support Bidtellect with a unified HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric platform that provides visibility and governance across all applications and data through an easy-to-use and flexible user experience to better serve our clients’ digital advertising needs.”

HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric delivers Bidtellect’s foundational layer for large scale custom applications with a global file system, data lake for analytic applications, and software-defined storage for large scale container environments. The single data infrastructure provides a trusted data repository for data scientists, developers, and IT with access controls that ensure only the right people see the right data. The solution transparently scales as Bidtellect’s business grows without downtime or IT intervention.

“ The self-service capabilities of HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric allows non-technical team members to easily access their data without involving data science teams,” continued Conway. “ This has freed up our data science teams to do more work than they were able to accomplish with our previous vendor. There is also a performance boost which helps support the growth of our business.”

Bidtellect is in the process of adding additional technologies that they can service for clients, including connected TVs, which will expand the types of inventory they support. The HPE Ezmeral Data Fabric allows Bidtellect to process more data in their existing petabyte scale footprint, and allows them to leverage tools like Apache Spark™ to deliver both real-time and historical batch insights on all of their data.

Register and join the HPE Discover 2021 spotlight session with Kumar Sreekanti, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Software, HPE and Nanda Vijaydev, Lead Data Scientist and Distinguished Technologist, HPE Ezmeral, as they discuss how HPE Ezmeral modernizes IT environments to deliver a cloud-native experience to data-centric workloads and teams.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service – spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions – with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.