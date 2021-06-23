ARServices Wins $145.5 Million Prime Contract to Support DTRA’s Research and Development Directorate

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARServices, a leading management consulting and professional services provider supporting the Federal Government, has been awarded a prime contract to support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA’s) Research and Development Directorate (RD) Program Management Office (PMO). ARServices will provide program and project oversight and management services to enable DTRA RD’s research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) activities, ranging from basic research and demonstration and validation to providing unique testing and evaluation facilities and rapid and deliberate delivery of new capabilities.

Leading an integrated team of nine large and small business partners, ARServices will deliver support in the areas of programmatic, financial, and policy expertise across the chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives (CBRNE) spectrum, and in the countering weapons of mass destruction (CWMD), countering improvised threats, and countering improvised threat networks mission domains. ARServices’ highly qualified team consists of firms with recent, significant DTRA experience, deep expertise in the CBRNE and CWMD arenas, and niche innovation specialists able to deliver novel ideas and value.

The contract has a base period of six months and four one-year options, and a total ceiling value of $145.5 million. ARServices will perform the work at multiple locations, primarily at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, as well as at Eglin Air Force Base (AFB) in Florida, Kirtland AFB in New Mexico, and Las Vegas, Nevada.

“The DTRA PMO contract award is a transformative win for ARServices. ARServices has grown significantly during our time in the Small Business Administration (SBA) 8(a) program, building our international presence and corporate infrastructure, expanding our core capabilities, and adding the credentials needed to meet the complex management challenges of the DTRA RD PMO contract. ARServices has successfully supported DTRA RD for nearly a decade, and we are honored to be selected to continue to assist RD’s critical mission of providing science, technology, and capability development investments to maintain the U.S. military's technological superiority in CWMD and asymmetric threats, mitigate the risks of technical surprise, and respond to the warfighter's urgent requirements,” said ARServices President and CEO Jay McCargo.

Mr. McCargo added, “In a dynamic and technologically advancing world that is continuously challenged by evolving threats, DTRA’s mission has never been more important or timely. With seven contracts at DTRA, ARServices is one of the longest-tenured and most successful small businesses supporting the agency today. We greatly appreciate the trust that DTRA has placed in ARServices, and look forward to helping to the agency in general and DTRA RD in particular reach new levels of mission effectiveness.”

