Universal Electronics Inc. fornecerá à Claro Colombia controle remoto ativado por voz e tecnologias QuickSet® para Android TV

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider. The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform. The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services. (Photo: Business Wire)