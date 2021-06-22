Universal Electronics Inc. to Provide Voice-Enabled Android TV Remotes and QuickSet® Technologies to Claro Colombia

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider. The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform. The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services. (Photo: Business Wire)

Universal Electronics, Inc. (UEI), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider. The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform. The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services. (Photo: Business Wire)

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has started shipping voice-enabled remote controls to Claro Colombia, the country’s largest cable and telecommunications provider.

The Android TV voice-enabled remote control is powered by UEI’s chip technology with Bluetooth Low Energy and Infrared control capabilities. The remote offers automated setup and universal control of the television, set-top box and connected audio devices through UEI’s QuickSet® platform, which helps facilitate self-installation.

The remote uses voice recognition technology to search for content on Claro Colombia’s powered by Android TV platform, which enables the service provider to seamlessly transition to Internet Protocol (IP) TV and deliver entertainment to customers when and where they want to watch it. It also offers dedicated app keys to directly access customers’ favorite streaming video services.

“We remain committed to our clients. They are most important, and we want them to enjoy the latest in innovation and technology,” said Rodrigo de Gusmao, Executive Director, Mass Markets at Claro Colombia.

“We have been working with Claro Colombia for many years and are excited to bring them this Android TV remote designed to provide an exceptional user experience,” said Steve Gutman, UEI’s Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Subscription Broadcast.

UEI has been at the forefront of developing entertainment and smart home control technologies for over three decades. UEI was the first to introduce voice control and advanced features such as automated setup and universal control of connected devices through its QuickSet platform. Since 2015, UEI has shipped over 100 million of its voice-enabled remote controls to customers around the world.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet is a registered trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the continued purchasing by Claro Colombia of the products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the continued penetration and growth of UEI QuickSet, Android remote platforms, voice recognition technology and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.