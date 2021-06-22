Perfect Corp. adds Facebook integration to expand AR-powered social commerce

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perfect Corp., the leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty tech solutions provider, is pleased to announce its integration with Facebook for the expansion of AR virtual beauty try-on and shopping experiences across Instagram and Facebook. The API program is designed to make it easier for the world’s leading beauty brands to meet shoppers where they are.

Creating Consumer Connections Through AR

Leading beauty brands Lakme India and Laura Mercier have teamed up with Perfect Corp. and Facebook to debut their virtual beauty AR Try On experience in Instagram Shops --with lipstick products to start, and additional product categories to launch this summer. AR integration puts consumers at the center of the shopping experience, helping increase buyer confidence through try-before-they-buy opportunities, which boost social discovery of new products. We plan to expand support to Facebook Shops in the future.

Facebook’s Spark Commerce Hub makes it easier, faster and more cost-effective for brands and advertisers to integrate their catalogs with AR. AR Try On first launched in Instagram checkout in 2019 with a limited number of brands. Now, with the addition of the Perfect Corp. API, any merchant who utilizes Perfect Corp. for effect creation will be eligible to bring their AR experiences directly to Facebook Catalog, and catalog-backed surfaces like AR-enabled Ads and Instagram Shops, as the pilot expands. Consumers can engage with AR shopping through various entry points within Instagram including in-app posts, Shops, or Stories, making the experience discoverable, intuitive and easy to navigate. This quick integration is made possible through automated Server-to-Server (S2S) integration, providing a fast and efficient way to open Instagram’s AR commerce experience to hundreds of brands with ease.

Driving Social Commerce in a Meaningful Way

The Perfect Corp. and Facebook integration illustrates the rise of social commerce, as brands continue to look for engaging, effective, and easy-to-use methods of connecting with shoppers through both active targeting tactics and serendipitous discovery. In an increasingly digital world, AR stands to bridge the tactile experience of brick-and-mortar with the scale of online customer engagement. The integration of Perfect Corp.’s AR Try On technology across Instagram invites consumers to easily explore and discover product options they’ll love, and make more confident purchase decisions directly through their favorite social channels.

“We are excited to work with Facebook to further enhance the social shopping experience for users across Instagram and Facebook Shop through the integration of hyper-engaged AR beauty trials,” said Alice Chang, Perfect Corp. Founder and CEO. “There’s no denying the impact that social media platforms like Instagram continue to play in the consumer discovery and shopping journey. This integration underlines the importance of a streamlined beauty shopping experience with interactive AR beauty tech proven to drive conversion and enhance the overall consumer experience.”

“We’re passionate about developing meaningful new ways to connect sellers and buyers, and augmented reality is already helping people explore products in a more personal, confident way,” says Sue Young, Head of Spark AR at Facebook. “Now, with the integration of Perfect Corp.’s platform we can scale our paid and organic AR offerings and invite many more brands the opportunity to inspire Facebook communities to discover more products they’ll love.”

Shoppers are invited to experience the AR virtual try-on, including lipsticks from Laura Mercier and other brands in Europe and India, through Instagram Shops, available in-app now.

Read more about Facebook and Perfect Corp.’s AR beauty try-on integration on the Facebook blog here, and on the Perfect Corp. blog here.

To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Beauty Tech: The Complete Guide 2021.

About Perfect Corp.

With over 900 Million downloads globally, Perfect Corporation is dedicated to transforming how consumers, content creators and beauty brands interact together through AI and AR technologies. Our experienced team of engineers and beauty aficionados are pushing the frontiers of technology to create the beauty platform of the future – a fluid environment where individuals express themselves, learn the latest about fashion and beauty, and enjoy instant access to the products from their favorite brands. To discover expert beauty tech insights and unlock powerful ROI secrets, read our Complete Guide to Beauty Tech.