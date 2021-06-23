beaconsmind AG Announces It Will Implement Its Solution for Roberto Cavalli, the Haute Couture Fashion House

ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

beaconsmind (ISIN: CH0451123589, EURONEXT: MLBMD, VIENNA: BMD), a SaaS provider in Location-Based Marketing (LBM) for retail chains announced it will implement its location-based marketing solution for Roberto Cavalli, the haute couture fashion house. Roberto Cavalli will use beaconsmind’s software Suite and Beacon hardware to transform its shopping experience.

Today, Swiss location-based marketing company beaconsmind AG announced its collaboration with the 50-year-old haute couture fashion house Roberto Cavalli. Ever since “Limbo”, the first boutique opened by Roberto Cavalli in St. Tropez in the seventies, the brand has always delivered an upscale and innovative shopping experience in its international retail network. Roberto Cavalli’s first store was indeed a departure from the traditional boutique, with sand on the floor, customers walking barefoot, and clothing placed on shelves or hung seemingly at random while respecting a precise chromatic order. One day Brigitte Bardot visited the boutique, thus consecrating it so that it became a meeting place where fashionable people out shopping were happy to see and be seen.

In today’s omnichannel world, and since its acquisition by DAMAC properties in 2019, the group has been jointly developing their shopping experience and e-commerce initiatives. Thanks to the beaconsmind solution, marketing teams at Roberto Cavalli will be able to transform the in-store customer journey in their network of outlets and stores, by interacting in real time with local, personalised messages, offers and other interactions based on their clients’ profiles, purchase history and location within their stores.

Mr. Ennio Fontana, General Manager of Roberto Cavalli, said: “Thanks to beaconsmind, our creatives will be able to design innovative experiences as customers browse through our stores, and therefore not only bridge the gap in experiences between online and offline, but also lift the innovative printing, opulent aesthetic, and animalier spirit of our brand, which is exceptional to experience in person.”

For beaconsmind, this customer acquisition further confirms its strong positioning with the world’s most innovative brands. This also confirms a shortening of the sales cycles for the company, and points to the start of an industry-wide adoption of location-based marketing solutions in retail. Together with DAMAC, the Roberto Cavalli maison also recently entered the branded real-estate segment, a sector where beaconsmind is building a strong sales pipeline since its international expansion in the Middle East in March 2021. In the region, Roberto Cavalli spearheaded the interior design of several developments, including the Just Cavalli villas in Dubai.

Max Weiland, CEO of beaconsmind AG, said: “We are immensely proud to start a partnership with such a renowned and revered fashion house as Roberto Cavalli. The potential applications to express a brand’s creativity through our Suite is limitless, and we look forward to co-creating the future of physical shopping with our clients. With our fast-growing portfolio, we aim to help retailers transform their brick and mortar stores, and offer enhanced shopping experiences that bring the best of online and offline.”

About Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli S.p.A is an Italian luxury fashion company founded by the designer Roberto Cavalli in Osmannoro, Florence, during the 1970s. Known for its glamour and animalier prints on leather and textiles, the label manufactures and markets haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories, including handbags, eyewear, watches, shoes, perfumes and jewellery. The company also develops interior design projects for high-end buildings and hotels.

For more information, please visit www.robertocavalli.com.

About beaconsmind

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, beaconsmind is a pioneer in the field of location-based marketing (LBM) software for retail chains. beaconsmind helps retailers run successful location-based marketing campaigns. By fitting stores with bluetooth beacons that precisely locate and identify customers, and by integrating its Software Suite, beaconsmind opens a brand-new channel for retailers to interact with their customers, fundamentally transforming the shopping experience. Thanks to its solution, retailers can converge digital and physical shopping and address the convenience gaps of each.

For more information, please visit www.beaconsmind.com.