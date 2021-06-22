Veeam and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expand Partnership, as Customers Embrace XaaS and Kubernetes Data Protection

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover 2021 -- Veeam® Software, the leader in backup solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, today announced it has won the Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (HPE) Ezmeral Software Momentum Marketplace Partner of the Year 2021 for Modern Data Protection solutions growth and leadership. The award recognizes Veeam within the HPE partner ecosystem and underscores the continued momentum of Veeam Availability Suite™ v11 and Kasten K10 solutions being integrated with HPE Storage offerings and HPE GreenLake cloud services.

“This award is testament to our partnership with HPE, and another proof point of how organizations are turning to Veeam for the most advanced Modern Data Protection solutions for cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical workloads,” said Jim Kruger, Chief Marketing Officer at Veeam. “More and more customers across the globe, including Havmor, Datev, Alpha Bank, Invado and Agnitio, are realizing the true value of the combined benefits of industry-leading technologies from both Veeam and HPE.”

“The partnership between Veeam and HPE helps our end users reduce downtime, increase agility and help achieve digital transformation,” said Jim Jackson, Chief Marketing Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Together, we deliver better data availability, streamlined IT operations, reduced risk of data loss, and significant financial and competitive benefits for customers.”

Announced during HPE Discover 2021, the award represents one of several significant milestones in the expansion and success of the Veeam and HPE relationship. To continue exceeding customer outcomes and expectations, several new partnership capabilities have been added:

The joint HPE GreenLake and Veeam offering has continued to evolve and provides customers with a robust “as-a-service” experience. This enables HPE GreenLake and Veeam deliver an end to end “as-a-service” experience with a platform for Modern Data Protection that reflects customers’ evolving desire for the cloud experience. This also empowers organizations to streamline their data transformation agenda, with the safeguards of backup and replication. Through HPE GreenLake, Veeam’s Universal License (VUL) brings the portable license and pricing into total harmony.

With the recent announcement of Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11, Veeam introduced faster backup and restores with asynchronous snapshot replication support for HPE Primera mission-critical storage, driving Catalyst Copy improvements for HPE StoreOnce and HPE Cloud Volumes Backup, and enabling the fastest ever Veeam all-in-one backup platform performance when using the HPE Apollo 4510 Gen10 System. HPE Engineering has seen doubling of performance through testing of this optimized V11 code with HPE Apollo.

Kasten K10 by Veeam, now available from HPE, enables enterprises to confidently run and protect cloud-native applications on Kubernetes, across private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. HPE Ezmeral Container Platform applications can also be seamlessly recovered and redeployed across clusters and sites to facilitate effective disaster recovery strategies.

The new Veeam Universal Storage API plug-ins for both the HPE XP Platform and HPE SimpliVity will provide storage snapshot integration, enabling customers to realize faster and more frequent backup and replication of VMware vSphere VMs without any performance impact on production workloads, driving efficiencies and lowering costs in data safeguarding strategies.

HPE North America is now a Veeam Accredited Services Partner (VASP), which strengthens HPE’s capabilities to sell, deploy and support Veeam solutions, and ensures enterprises realize satisfaction through HPE PointNext Advisory and Professional Services.

For more information on the Veeam and HPE partnership, visit the Veeam virtual booth at HPE Discover and at https://www.veeam.com.

Supporting Quotes

“Whether in the data center, cloud or combination of both, you must build the right type of infrastructure to protect your data, and downtime can’t be tolerated in the modern economy… the consequences are too grave. ESG research shows that loss of employee productivity is the number one impact of downtime as reported by 46% of organizations among many other business and operational impacts. Veeam is well positioned with HPE to safeguard data to ensure it’s always on, and always protected. Over the last 10 years, Veeam has developed HPE specific portfolio integrations creating ease of use, reliability and scalability of data protection, and we believe Veeam will continue to invest in future integrations for years to come.” – Christophe Bertrand, Senior Analyst at ESG.

“A key element of data protection as-a-service is ensuring a seamless experience for the customer. With Veeam Data Protection via HPE GreenLake, we offer customers a broad portfolio solutions to match specific use cases or workloads. Veeam's commitment to as-a-service with HPE will help customers address their most immediate challenges and unexpected demands.” – Arwa Kaddoura, HPE GreenLake Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Go To Market

"The HPE Ezmeral Container Platform and Kasten by Veeam partnership ensures customers can build solutions in repeatable patterns across a wide array of Kubernetes ecosystems, and be confident that deployed workloads are perfectly protected and recoverable due to unforeseen events. Kasten K10 is designed from the ground up to run natively in Kubernetes and yields much better returns in scale, security, and manageability than other traditional data management tools.” – Gaurav Rishi, VP of Product at Kasten by Veeam

"HPE North America is honored to have become a Veeam Accredited Service Provider. Data protection has never been more important than now, with security threats on the rise and remote workforces needing flexibility with how they access data. This accreditation allows HPE to better serve our joint customers and ensure your data is always on, always protected and your enterprise is always able to rapidly recover should a situation arise — from human error to malicious attack.” – Jas Sood, VP & GM, NA Infrastructure & Services Sales

About Veeam Software

Veeam® is the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection. We provide a single platform for cloud, virtual, SaaS, Kubernetes and physical environments. Our customers are confident their apps and data are protected and always available with the most simple, flexible and reliable platform in the industry. Veeam protects over 400,000 customers worldwide, including more than 82% of the Fortune 500 and over 60% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers and service providers, and alliance partners, and Veeam has offices in more than 30 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.