Hostess Brands Encourages Consumers to “Live Their Mostess” with New National Ad Campaign

LENEXA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hostess Brands, LLC announced today the launch of its new “Live Your Mostess™” integrated advertising campaign, the first national ad campaign for the Hostess® brand in nearly a decade. Developed in partnership with Grey Midwest and Edelman, and produced by WPP’s Townhouse, the new campaign underscores the accelerated growth journey the brand has experienced over the past year and a half, including a record year of sales for Hostess Brands and the successful acquisition of Voortman Cookies Limited in 2020.

“This campaign celebrates our passionate consumers as they find moments of joy with beloved Hostess brands every day. If there’s one thing our brand and consumers know, it’s joy, and this campaign is a celebration of that,” said Andy Callahan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hostess Brands, LLC. “Hostess has always stood for lighthearted spontaneity. Our snacks are irresistible and delicious, and even our product names embody a sense of fun and delight.”

Launching this June, the campaign brings a fresh spirit and lively tone to the current advertising landscape at a time of transition for consumers. “Live Your Mostess™” is rooted in the findings of consumer insights work conducted by the 100-plus year old snacking brand.

“Our consumers have an inherent sense of happiness they want to share with the world,” said Kelly Gronlund, Director of Consumer Insights, Hostess Brands, LLC. “They see life and sweet indulgent snacking as something that is meant to be enjoyed, for themselves and those around them.”

Over the past year and a half, Hostess Brands has seen tremendous growth and a sustained rise in sales as consumers’ snacking habits have evolved. With consumers increasingly turning to the Hostess® brand for both at-home and on-the-go snacking, Hostess Brands saw an increase of 9 percent net revenue in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period last year. The campaign was strategically developed to further fuel and amplify this growth through its broad reach and smile-inducing message.

Building on recent business momentum, the “Live Your Mostess™” campaign drives consideration and excitement around iconic Hostess® products including Twinkies®, Cupcakes, Ding Dongs®, HoHos®, Donettes® and Coffee Cakes. The campaign consists of 360-degree nationally and regionally focused marketing tactics and will target three strategic consumer audiences. Led by GroupM, the media agency of record for Hostess Brands, the campaign strategy is rooted in a digital first and video neutral mindset.

“Consumers’ media consumption habits continue to evolve, particularly so in the past year and a half,” said Lisa Mathison, Director of Brand Activation, Hostess Brands, LLC. “Consumers are much more comfortable browsing and shopping for food online in ecommerce environments and engaging with video across a variety of platforms, including streaming and social. We’ve designed this campaign with those consumer behaviors in mind.”

The creative features a tongue-in-cheek “How To” digital content series with two video commercials featuring Hostess hero products Twinkies and Donettes, launching across online, social and TV channels. The spots capture the sense of joy the iconic snack cakes inspire consumers to play out in everyday life.

For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Keep an eye on Hostess social media platforms for elements of the “Live Your Mostess” campaign. Find the brand on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; and on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks.

About Hostess Brands, LLC

Hostess Brands, LLC is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet baked goods in the United States and Canada. The history of Hostess® dates back to 1919, when Hostess® CupCakes were introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies® in 1930. Today, Hostess Brands produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies® and CupCakes, including Donettes®, Ding Dongs®, Zingers®, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited, which produces a variety of cookie and wafer products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman® brand. For more information about Hostess® products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.