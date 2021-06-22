‘Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1’ returns for 2021 with more for fans

“Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1™” will return for a second year to bring the racing action live from 14,115 feet to your mobile device exclusively on facebook.com/mobil1.

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following the incredible response to the inaugural broadcast last year, and the outpouring of fan inquiries this year, “Pikes Peak Live presented by Mobil 1™” will return for a second year to bring the racing action live from 14,115 feet to your mobile device.

Since 1934, Mobil™-branded products have brought innovation to the racers who choose to take on the extremes of America’s Mountain. In 2020, the challenge was different, but the team behind Mobil 1 motor oil worked closely with the organizers of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb to connect fans across the world like never before. Building on that success, key elements from last year’s livestream will continue this year, including John Hindhaugh once again providing live commentary, special guests, and more limited-edition giveaways for fans of all kinds.

For Porsche owners, a limited-edition run of 156 special “Pikes Peak Hill Grind” Porsche x Mobil 1 coffee sets will be available for those selected fans who provide their VIN for validation of ownership. Meanwhile, O’Reilly Auto Parts customers will be able to enter to win exclusive 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb collectibles that commemorate the 99th running of the race.

More details around prizes and special guests will be announced closer to the stream, and those details will be announced in the same place the stream will take place – the Mobil 1 Facebook page. The broadcast will begin on Sunday, June 27 at 7 a.m., and conclude at 2 p.m. MDT, and will also be available to stream on the Mobil 1 YouTube channel. Those tuning in early will have the chance to enter to win any of the limited-edition giveaways before anyone else, and even have their questions answered by Mobil 1 partners and guests during interviews.

“We were thrilled at the glowing response from fans after last year’s livestream event, so of course we had to be back,” said Andrew Hanna, global motorsports and sponsorship advisor at ExxonMobil. “We all needed to adapt to changes last year, and we’re thankful that our fans appreciated the hard work our team and those at Pikes Peak put in to bring race fans a good show. As anyone who’s been to Pikes Peak knows, the mountain decides. This year, we’re hoping that the fans who tuned in last year decide to join us again as we look to one-up ourselves, and that new fans tune in to see what’s so special about the race to the clouds.”

Not solely presenting the livestream, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil also returns as a technology partner within the Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama division. All vehicles competing in the class rely on off-the-shelf Mobil 1 ESP X3 0W-40, the same motor oil available at Porsche dealers. Continuing the legacy of Mobil 1 factory-filled vehicles claiming world records on America’s Mountain, Bentley will again return with multi-time Pikes Peak champion Rhys Millen piloting a Bentley Continental GT3 protected by Mobil 1 FS 0W-40.

“It’s a tradition here at Pikes Peak that we’re a fan-driven organization, and when we listened to the feedback from last year’s stream, mission number one became partnering with the Mobil 1 team to deliver an even better stream in 2021,” said Megan Leatham, executive director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. “The Mobil brand has been a partner of the hill climb since 1934, and has more records here than any other motor oil brand. So we couldn’t be more thankful to build on that legacy with the livestream giving back to our fans, and our partners like Porsche and O’Reilly Auto Parts. For fans who enjoyed the experience last year, they’re in for a treat this year – but all I’m going to say is they better tune in early.”

For more information on the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, visit PPIHC.org.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, is factory fill in many of the world’s most powerful production vehicles. In fact, more than 1,000,000 Porsche engines have left the factory with Mobil 1. Mobil 1 advanced synthetic features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 advanced synthetic to meet or exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers like Porsche and Bentley, and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions.

For more information, visit mobil1.us and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.