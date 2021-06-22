Safic-Alcan Extends Its Distribution Agreement With PMC Organometallix to the African Continent

PARIS-LA DÉFENSE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safic-Alcan, a global specialty chemicals distributor, is pleased to announce the extension of its distribution agreement with PMC Organometallix Inc. to the African continent.

PMC Organometallix, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of PMC Group, N.A., Inc. has expanded its distribution agreement with Safic-Alcan to include the African continent. Effective immediately, Safic-Alcan will serve as an authorized distributor of PMC Organometallix’s FASCAT® catalysts and fine chemicals.

FASCAT® catalysts are inorganic and organometallic tin compounds providing optimal conversion and curing characteristics - making these organometallic materials essential in a wide variety of applications. FASCAT® catalysts are used in the manufacture of synthetic lubricants, monomeric and polymeric ester synthesis, automotive e-coat, crosslinking of siloxanes, urethanes and chemical intermediates.

“Building on our successful partnership with Safic-Alcan in continental Europe, we are pleased to extend our collaboration with Safic-Alcan to the African continent. Expanding our catalyst sales to the African market stems from our aim to grow our FASCAT® business in new markets in EMEA region where Safic-Alcan’s local presence, network and resources can have a considerable contribution to our growth,” stated Yanal Shekem, Regional Sales Director, EMEA at PMC.

“Our companies have built a successful cooperation in Europe, and we are excited to further strengthen this existing partnership and write with PMC Organometallix a new chapter in Africa. We are confident FASCAT® catalysts will allow our technical sales teams to enhance our regional product offering and better serve our African customers,” stated Jean-Marie Schmuck, Business Development Director Coatings and Construction at Safic-Alcan.

About PMC

PMC Group is a growth oriented, diversified, global chemicals and plastics company dedicated to innovative solutions to everyday needs in a broad range of end markets including plastics, consumer products, electronics, paints, packaging, personal care, food, automotive and pharmaceuticals. The Company was built on a sustainable model of growth through innovation while promoting social good. PMC operates from a global manufacturing, innovation and marketing platform with facilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia. More information about PMC and its activities around the world can be found at www.pmc-group.com.

About Safic-Alcan

Safic-Alcan is a French independent distributor of specialty chemicals headquartered in Paris La-Défense (France). The Company develops and provides wide ranges of polymers, materials and additives for the rubber, coatings, adhesives, thermoplastics, polyurethane, lubricants, detergency, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals industries. With a network of 25 offices strategically located in EMEA, Asia and North America. The company represents state-of-the art manufacturers around the world. Its highly specialized sales engineers allow Safic-Alcan to provide dedicated technical expertise and high-performance solutions thus creating long term partnership with most of its principals and customers. Safic-Alcan employs 630 people worldwide and generated a turnover of 648 M€ in 2019. www.safic-alcan.com