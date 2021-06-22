Trammell Crow Residential & Bilt Rewards to Introduce First Program For Tenants to Earn Reward Points

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trammell Crow Residential announced today the launch of a new partnership with Bilt Rewards to offer the first and only rewards program for residents to earn points on rent. Bilt Rewards will begin the roll-out to all of Trammell Crow Residential’s rental units across the United States, starting today.

Residents at any Trammell Crow Residential property are invited to join this free program. Once enrolled, members will earn points by paying rent through the Bilt app and collecting additional points through property and Bilt Rewards-specific promotions.

Additionally, Trammell Crow Residential residents will be among the first to receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard - an extension of Bilt Rewards and the first credit card that allows users to pay their rent with no fee. With the card, renters can also earn points on non-rent purchases, enabling them to maximize rewards potential.

“TCR is excited to offer our residents not only an easier way to pay their rent, but the opportunity to enhance their credit profile and participate in the Bilt Rewards Program,” says Kevin Dinnie, COO of TCR. “We are thrilled to partner with Bilt to provide this amenity for residents.”

“Rent is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans. Until today, rent has been the only major expense you couldn’t earn points through, and over a renter’s lifetime that’s thousands and thousands of dollars that they’ve never been able to earn something back on,” says Bilt CEO and Founder Ankur Jain. “With the launch of the new Bilt Rewards program, renters will now be able to travel, shop, or even start thinking about purchasing a future home just by paying their rent.”

Points earned through Bilt Rewards and Bilt Mastercard are redeemable for a variety of rewards including: one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; and can even be used towards rent credits or a future down payment.

To learn more about Bilt Rewards and the Bilt Mastercard, visit BiltRewards.com.

About Trammell Crow Residential:

Trammell Crow Residential (TCR) is a market-leading developer of multifamily communities across the United States and has delivered nearly 260,000 apartments to date. Founded in 1977, TCR is part of Crow Holdings, a privately-owned real estate investment and development firm with a 70-year history, $20 billion in assets under management, and a strong track record of performance, partnership and innovation. For more information, please visit www.crowholdings.com/tcr.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a June 2021 launch partnership with the nation’s largest real estate owners including Trammell Crow Residential, The Related Companies, Equity Residential and more, Bilt Rewards will enable renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt Rewards is a Kairos company. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.