Kellogg Company Streamlines Cross-Border Logistics with Transplace Customs Brokerage

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Transplace, the leading provider of advanced logistics technology and solutions, announces Kellogg Company’s recent implementation of Transplace’s Customs Portal and customs brokerage services. The new agreement enables the world’s largest cereal and prepared foods provider to streamline customs compliance and cross-border logistics while gaining shipment visibility and control.

“Kellogg’s maintains the highest standards for quality in everything we do, including food production and distribution across Mexico, the U.S. and Canada,” said Norberto Rodriquez, Senior Manager, Foreign Trade, Customer Service & Logistics Latin America, Kellogg’s Mexico. “As a trusted logistics partner, Transplace understands our unique needs to help us raise the performance level of our customs compliance and customs operations. Transplace’s leading-edge technology is now integrated seamlessly with our foreign trade software, delivering end-to-end visibility from freight origin to customs clearance and final delivery, simplifying our cross-border shipping.”

Transplace’s Customs Portal delivers complete international trade control in a single tool to provide multi-modal compliance accuracy and data integrity for supporting shipment documentation. From C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) and OEA (Authorized Economic Operators) certifications to customs valuations, origin analysis and foreign trade promotion programs management, Transplace has the infrastructure and domain experts to support Kellogg’s customs operations.

“This new customs brokerage agreement expands on our existing five-year relationship with Kellogg’s Mexico, as well as our longtime logistics technology and solutions partnership with Kellogg’s in the U.S.,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace. “We’re delighted to be supporting Kellogg’s customs business for imports and exports between Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. We look forward to this advancement in our collaboration towards seamless continental supply chain excellence.”

Transplace powers one of the largest managed transportation and logistics networks in the world. Our tech-enabled services and solutions platform are backed by the unrivaled combination of innovative technology and a dedicated team of domain experts, engineers and data scientists. We are committed to thrilling our customers by consistently improving supply chain performance and providing greater visibility and control of their logistics networks. Companies of all sizes rely on Transplace to deliver best-in-class logistics management, strategic capacity and cross-border services.