Kindred Healthcare, Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center Announce Opening of Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC) today announced the opening of Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital, located in the new Tennova Health Park at 1250 Tennova Medical Way.

The new 57-bed hospital, with all private rooms, will focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders. The first patients are expected to be seen later this month.

The 68,000-square-foot, two-story rehabilitation facility will feature therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest technology in therapy devices including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics, and a full body exoskeleton. It will have large multidisciplinary gymnasiums equipped for all therapy services as well as a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities, such as a golf chipping range, pickle ball and cornhole.

There is also a dedicated traumatic brain injury unit complete with monitored rooms, specialized beds and patient lifting equipment, and separate therapy and dining spaces. The hospital will also have a unit exclusively for stroke patients, and private, family-friendly rooms with sleeper chairs. Patients will have access to an apartment setting where they can practice daily living tasks before they return home; and pet therapy and community re-entry programs will help ease the transition back to home. For more information about Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital, visit www.knoxvillerehabhospital.com.

“ We are excited about this milestone achievement for our community as this collaborative effort was a result of many hours and hard work for all parties involved. This initiative reinforces our mission with our focus on excellence in quality, service and access,” states Tony Benton, Tennova East Market Chief Executive Officer. “ Through this joint venture, we are now able to better serve this population with advanced therapies and resources to help them regain quality of life. It has been an honor to work alongside Kindred and The University of Tennessee Medical Center. We are excited to see the continued growth at this location.”

“ It is truly rare and unique when competitors can come together to create a collaborative solution that better serves the needs of our patients and the East Tennessee community,” said Joe Landsman, president and chief executive officer of UTMC. “ Our patients will directly benefit from this enhanced coordinated delivery of the high-quality, efficient healthcare services throughout the care continuum from when they first enter our system at our medical center through their rehabilitation at Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital and throughout their recovery.”

Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital expects to serve more than 1,200 patients each year. The average length of stay for patients is approximately two weeks. The facility design has been implemented at several Kindred rehabilitation hospitals throughout the country with significant success in enhancing patient outcomes and improving their quality of life.

“ We are pleased to open Knoxville Rehabilitation Hospital in partnership with Tennova Healthcare and The University of Tennessee Medical Center—two of the region’s leading healthcare providers,” said Russ Bailey, President, Kindred Rehabilitation. “ The new hospital will offer the community increased access to quality care with a team of therapists, nurses and other healthcare professionals dedicated to providing high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services and passionate advocacy for patients that enhance the lives of individuals throughout East Tennessee.”

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is the nation’s leading specialty hospital company delivering acute health services in its long-term acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, acute rehabilitation units, and behavioral health line of business, all specializing in treating the most medically complex patients. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, and ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Tennova Healthcare

The Tennova Healthcare network of hospitals in East Tennessee includes Turkey Creek Medical Center, North Knoxville Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, and Newport Medical Center. Turkey Creek Medical Center, now designated by the Tennessee Department of Health as a Provisional Level III Trauma Center, is proud to offer compassionate, quality care to our community. Turkey Creek and North Knoxville Medical Center are rated an “A” hospital from Leapfrog and have expanded outreach with primary care and specialist care physician groups. Turkey Creek is recognized as a Center of Excellence by Cigna and Institute of Quality by Aetna in Bariatrics, Bariatric Center of Excellence with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, Acute Stroke Ready with The Joint Commission, Hip and Knee and Bariatric Blue Distinction with Blue Cross Blue Shield, Accredited Chest Pain Center, Acute Stroke Ready with The Joint Commission and have received the 2021 Platinum Performance Achievement Award for Chest Pain. North Knoxville Medical Center is recognized as an Advance Primary Stroke Center by The Joint Commission, Accredited Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI an Accredited Hip and Knee Joint Replacement Center by The Joint Commission and Knee and Hip Blue Distinction Award form Blue Cross Blue Shield. They have received Stroke Gold Plus Achievement Award and Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus Award. Learn more at www.Tennova.com.

About The University of Tennessee Medical Center

The mission of The University of Tennessee Medical Center, a Magnet® recognized hospital also certified by The Joint Commission as a Comprehensive Stroke Center and Comprehensive Cardiac Center, is to serve through healing, education and discovery. UT Medical Center is a 685-bed, not-for-profit academic medical center, with a regional network of primary care and specialty care physicians and practices as well as outpatient regional health centers and urgent care locations throughout its 21-county primary service area. The medical center, the region’s ACS-verified Level I Trauma Center and state designated regional perinatal referral center with a Level III private room NICU, is one of the largest employers in Knoxville. UT Medical Center features seven Centers of Excellence, including the Brain & Spine Institute, Cancer Institute, Emergency & Trauma Center, Heart Lung Vascular Institute, Advanced Orthopaedic Center, Primary Care Collaborative and Center for Women & Infants. Visit UTMedicalCenter.org for more information about The University of Tennessee Medical Center.