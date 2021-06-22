La Valencia Hotel Implements Agilysys POS SaaS Solutions to Elevate Guest Experience & Enhance Operations

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that the La Valencia Hotel in La Jolla, CA has implemented the award-winning innovative InfoGenesis and IG Flex SaaS POS solutions, as well as its modern cloud-native SaaS Agilysys Pay Connect secure payment processing product to enhance their guest experience.

The La Valencia Hotel is an unforgettable destination that has welcomed guests, including the Hollywood elite, for more than 90 years. With her signature pink exterior and iconic tower, the elegant "Pink Lady" remains a renowned landmark on La Jolla's distinctive Prospect Street, commanding the village bluffs with panoramic views of the Pacific coastline and the beautiful La Jolla Cove. 114 pet-friendly rooms, suites and villas offer a cast of options from cozy boudoirs to a captivating penthouse or exclusive villas.

“When searching for new point-of-sale technology, we chose Agilysys as our partner to increase operational efficiency and enhance guest service for our food and beverage operations,” said Summer Shoemaker, General Manager at La Valencia. “Agilysys was the only vendor that offered a modern, fully featured POS solution that matched our property’s style and requirements. With their excellent products and responsive customer service, we are confident that Agilysys will be a great fit for our staff and guests alike.”

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and mobile tablet touchscreen applications supporting Windows, Android and iOS devices. Its strong reporting and analysis features, enterprise-grade menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

IG Flex is Agilysys' mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

Agilysys Pay Connect is a cloud-native solution that allows third-party gateways and adapters to integrate with Agilysys Pay to perform payment transactions.

“We are delighted to add the La Valencia Hotel to our list of exclusive resort hotels,” said Sridhar Laveti, SVP, Product Engineering and Customer Support at Agilysys. “InfoGenesis POS, IG Flex and Agilysys Pay will provide the hotel with flexible, easy-to-use solutions that integrate with the rest of the property’s technology, enhancing guest service and growing revenue-generating opportunities.”

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, healthcare, and sports and entertainment. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the industry, including point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), inventory and procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is known for its leadership in hospitality, its broad product offerings and its customer-centric service. Some of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA.

For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.