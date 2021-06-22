TT Club Selects Insurity’s Oceanwide Marine Suite to Accelerate its Digital Strategy, Increase Functionality, and Streamline Operations

HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs today announced that TT Club has successfully implemented Oceanwide Marine Suite for its cargo insurance business. TT is a leading provider of insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry. This new implementation of Oceanwide Marine Suite will accelerate TT’s digital strategy by streamlining the cargo insurance policy configuration process, facilitating faster collaboration with brokers and clients, and enhancing customer offerings.

Headquartered in the U.K., TT offers comprehensive coverage for transport and logistics service providers across the globe, covering all types of liability in a rapidly diversifying market environment. TT’s customers include the world’s largest container shipping lines, many of the busiest ports, maritime and intermodal terminals, freight forwarders, and cargo handling facilities.

Insurity’s Oceanwide Marine Suite enables TT to meet the freight forwarding industry’s developing digital needs by sharing enhanced underwriting offerings with their cargo insurance clients. Oceanwide Marine Suite will allow TT to promote real-time collaboration between multiple parties to offer operational efficiencies in the management and administration of marine cargo insurance policies. Various tools within the suite allow users to rapidly process referrals and proactively manage exposures, with complete data transparency.

“ After a review of potential technology providers, we felt that Insurity’s Oceanwide Marine Suite would deliver to our customers a modern, dynamic and responsive system,” said Kevin King, TT Chief Operating Officer. “ The global transport and logistics sector is driving towards increased digitalization in a quest to improve trading standards and efficiency. In this environment, we believe Insurity to be a strong business partner for TT. The advanced technology represented in Oceanwide Marine gives our forwarders and their clients a system appropriate to current and future needs.”

“ Insurity is excited for TT to accelerate their digitalization initiatives even faster as they take advantage of various integration capabilities that Oceanwide Marine Suite offers. They will evaluate risk more easily and improve underwriting results through access to better analytics and intelligence about account and portfolio profitability across a variety of exposure criteria,” said Syl Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ TT’s customers gain a modern platform which has functionality to provide immediate coverage and go above-and-beyond in fulfilling the trading needs of their members.”

About Insurity

Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers in the US and has over 200 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.

About TT Club

TT Club is the established market-leading independent provider of mutual insurance and related risk management services to the international transport and logistics industry, with a mission to make the industry safer and more secure. Founded in 1968, the Club has more than 1100 Members, spanning container owners and operators, ports and terminals, and logistics companies, working across maritime, road, rail, and air. TT Club is renowned for its high-quality service, in-depth industry knowledge and enduring Member loyalty. It retains more than 93% of its Members with a third of its entire membership having chosen to insure with the Club for 20 years or more.

