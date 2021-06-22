Worldwide Clinical Trials partners with TRI for centralized and risk-based quality management technology solutions.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc., (Worldwide) the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO), and Triumph Research Intelligence (TRI), a global leader in risk-based quality management (RBQM) technology, announced they are teaming up to optimize quality for clinical trials globally.

A market need further accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, regulators continue to emphasize the need for the pharmaceutical industry to adopt RBQM strategies to improve quality and provide a better way of identifying, visualizing, managing and documenting risks that may impact the outcome of clinical trials.

Worldwide took a holistic approach to developing its strategy – thoroughly evaluating processes, roles, and tools – and selected TRI’s innovative OPRA platform to support or enhance traditional on-site monitoring and ultimately achieve ICH E6 (R2) compliance.

Pharma and biotech sponsors rate Worldwide highly for data quality and operational efficiency.

“Our methodical, holistic approach to RBQM is part of Worldwide’s vision to be the best midsize CRO,” said Peter Benton, president and co-CEO of Worldwide. “Worldwide’s RBQM team is one of the most experienced CRO teams in the industry. This, coupled with TRI’s best-in-class technology, ensures we can proactively identify and manage risks, meaning improved quality and patient safety, and, in turn, provide a better experience for sponsors and patients.”

“Worldwide have taken an intelligent and thorough approach to building a world-class RBQM practice. Combining this practice with their global trial infrastructure, therapeutic expertise, and our innovative OPRA platform will not only deliver improved data quality and trial efficiency but also, most importantly, improved patient safety,” said Duncan Hall, CEO and founder of TRI. “More and more sponsors are realizing the benefits of RBQM and expecting their CRO partners to be able to support them in defining an optimized monitoring approach, and then executing that approach in a collaborative, transparent manner. We are thrilled to partner with Worldwide and be a key component to their enhanced RBQM capabilities and look forward to continuing to grow together.”

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials employs 2,000+ professionals around the world, with offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia, and Asia-Pacific. Founded by physicians committed to advancing medical science, Worldwide is out to change how the world experiences CROs – in the best possible way. From early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase, post-approval, and real-world evidence, we provide world-class, full-service drug development services.

With infrastructure and talent spanning 60 countries, we execute predictable, successful studies with operational excellence across a range of therapeutic areas, including central nervous system, cardiovascular, metabolic, general medicine, oncology, and rare diseases. We never compromise on science or safety. We’re never satisfied with the status quo. We’re the Cure for the Common CRO. For more information, visit www.worldwide.com.

About TRI

Triumph Research Intelligence (TRI) is a leading provider of risk-based quality monitoring (RBQM) solutions for clinical trials, based in Cambridge, UK, and Raleigh, North Carolina, in the United States. TRI was founded in 2011 by CEO Duncan Hall to address the need for a technology solution that could be used by operations teams to manage data quality from the start to the end of a clinical trial. TRI’s products, solutions, and services are designed to optimize clinical trial quality by improving data reliability and increasing patient safety and operational efficiency. To find out more, visit www.tritrials.com.