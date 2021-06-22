S&B Wins Engineering and Construction Contract for Chevron Phillips Chemical’s World-Scale 1-Hexene Unit

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&B Engineers and Constructors (S&B) was awarded an engineering and construction contract with Chevron Phillips Chemical to engineer and build the company’s second U.S. world-scale unit to produce on-purpose 1-hexene. The asset’s location will be in Old Ocean, Texas, near Chevron Phillips Chemical’s Sweeny facility.

S&B completed Chevron Phillips Chemical’s first U.S. 1-hexene unit in 2014 at its Cedar Bayou plant in Baytown, Texas. The project earned S&B the prestigious Excellence in Construction Award for innovative design, precise craftsmanship, and superior safety performance and practices by Associated Builders and Contractors’ Houston Chapter.

“Our past performance with Chevron Phillips Chemical showcases our ability to execute these world-scale projects safely and on time,” said David Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for S&B Engineers and Constructors. “As Chevron Phillips Chemical looks to the future, we will continue to support the company’s efforts by providing quality engineering and construction services to ensure a successful experience.”

Chevron Phillips Chemical’s new 1-hexene unit will use the latest evolution of the company’s proprietary, on-purpose 1-hexene technology. The new unit will produce up to 266,000 metric tons or (586,000,000 lbs.) per year of 1-hexene, a critical component in high-performance polyethylene (PE). This plastic resin is commonly used in the production of film and rigid containers for a variety of everyday products, including packaging for food, detergent and pharmaceuticals, among many others.

“The S&B team’s experience and track record make them the right contractor for the project as our business expands to meet global demand,” said Mitch Eichelberger, Executive Vice President of Polymers and Specialties at Chevron Phillips Chemical. “We are confident S&B will continue to deliver on its commitments as it has in the past while positively contributing to the local economy.”

S&B anticipates 600 construction and engineering jobs will be created for the project at its peak. Construction will commence during the third quarter of 2021, with project startup expected in 2023.

About S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd.

S&B Engineers and Constructors, Ltd. is one of the leading engineering, procurement, and construction firms in the United States, with more than 50 years of experience. S&B designs and builds world-scale projects in NGL fractionation, refining, petrochemicals, polymers, export terminals and pipelines. For more on S&B, visit www.sbec.com or LinkedIn.