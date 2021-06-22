 The Moinian Group Partners with Bilt Rewards to Introduce First Program for Residents to Earn Points on Rent

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Moinian Group today announced a partnership with Bilt Rewards to offer the first and only rewards program for residents to earn points on rent. Starting today, Bilt Rewards will roll-out across The Moinian Group’s luxury residential portfolio.

“ We value our residents and are fully committed to providing the best possible living experience through the use of new and evolving state-of-the-art technologies,” said Mitchell Moinian, Principal at The Moinian Group. “ It is our ongoing commitment to align ourselves with the most strategic, creative technologies that solve real-world problems while providing ease of use, clear efficiences, and elevated opportunities for enhanced living. We are excited to be a partner in the company through our venture platform Currency M.”

Residents at any of The Moinian Group’s residential buildings are invited to join the free program. Once enrolled, members can start earning points by paying rent through the Bilt app, and collecting bonus points through property and Bilt Rewards-specific promotions. Additionally, The Moinian Group’s residents will be among the first to receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard - an extension of Bilt Rewards and the first credit card that enables users to pay their rent with no fee. With the card, renters can also earn points on non-rent purchases enabling them to maximize rewards.

“ Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans,” says Bilt’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder Ankur Jain, “ And until today, it has been the only major expense you couldn’t earn points through. Over a renter’s lifetime, that’s thousands upon thousands of dollars that they have never been able to earn something back on. With the launch of the new Bilt Rewards program, renters will now be able to travel, shop, or even start thinking about purchasing their future home just by paying their rent.”

Points earned through Bilt Rewards and Bilt Mastercard are redeemable for a variety of rewards including: 1:1 point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection; and can even be used towards rent credits or a future downpayment. To learn more about Bilt Rewards and Bilt Mastercard, visit BiltRewards.com.

About The Moinian Group:

Founded by Joseph Moinian, The Moinian Group today owns and operates a diversified portfolio of assets across the United States and is among the only national real estate entities to develop, own and operate properties across every asset category, including office, hotel, retail, condos and rental apartments. The Moinian Group's holdings include high-profile assets in America's leading cities, including New York, Dallas and Los Angeles. For the past three decades, The Moinian Group has been a pioneer in the development of emerging areas of New York City such as Downtown and West Side of Manhattan, developing commercial, residential and mixed-use projects that combine luxury living, modern office space and high quality retail. The Moinian Group maintains a reputation for developing state-of-the-art, aesthetically distinguished properties as the firm continues to strive for excellence. More information on the Moinian Group and its portfolio can be found at www.moinian.com.

About Bilt Rewards

Bilt Rewards is the first-ever rewards program that allows renters to earn points on rent and builds a path towards homeownership. Through a June 2021 launch partnership with the nation’s largest real estate owners including AvalonBay Communities, Inc., Blackstone, Camden Property Trust, Cushman & Wakefield, Equity Residential, GID, The Moinian Group, The Related Companies, Starwood Capital Group and more, Bilt Rewards will enable renters in more than two million units across the country to earn points just by paying rent. Bilt Rewards boasts one of the highest value rewards programs on the market today, including one-to-one point transfers for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotel partners; fitness classes at the country’s top boutique studios including SoulCycle, Rumble and Y7; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and the ability to use points for rent credits or towards a future downpayment. Bilt has also partnered with Mastercard to create the Bilt Mastercard - the first and only credit card that can be used to pay rent with no fees. Bilt Rewards is a Kairos company. For more information, visit BiltRewards.com.