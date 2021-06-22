STRIVE and KINEXON Announce Partnership to Offer Complete Performance Optimization Solution as NBA Kicks off Combine Week

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STRIVE, the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams, today announced a strategic partnership with KINEXON, a leading sports performance and analytics provider. By combining STRIVE’s unique ability to measure muscle movement and activation in athletes with KINEXON’s advanced player tracking technology, the companies will offer a first-of-its-kind, complete performance optimization solution for sports teams, athletes, and trainers.

KINEXON has equipped more than 400 teams, leagues and events worldwide with its award-winning technology in the areas of performance tracking & analytics, fan engagement and contact tracing. STRIVE complements KINEXON’s ultra-precise ultra wideband (UWB) technology with its world-leading electromyography (EMG) technology to measure and monitor the muscle activation of athletes’ hamstrings, glutes and quadriceps.

Through the partnership, STRIVE muscle performance data will be seamlessly integrated with the KINEXON platform for user-friendly accessibility, and will allow teams to monitor their athletes’ performance in all active settings: practice, conditioning, and in-game. With today’s partnership, teams will be better equipped to understand the muscle performance and fatigue of their athletes, empowering them to compete and win at the highest level.

“KINEXON is an ideal partner for STRIVE as both companies collectively aim to provide coaches and trainers with comprehensive insights into how their athletes are performing,” STRIVE CEO Nikola Mrvaljevic said. “We’re honored to partner with KINEXON on this initiative as we both seek to expand our footprints in the sports industry.”

“Peak demands are often the most important part of athlete performance and the most dangerous for injury,” said Paul Robbins, Executive Vice President of Sports Performance at KINEXON. “KINEXON quantifies peak demands through the tracking of high acceleration and sprint events. Now with STRIVE, we can monitor the muscle activity during these peak demands to understand training and recovery. This combination will allow KINEXON and STRIVE to provide teams with unrivaled training and recovery insights.”

To learn more about how STRIVE and KINEXON are improving teams and their athletes, please visit: www.strive.tech.

ABOUT KINEXON

KINEXON is a global technology leader that develops groundbreaking hardware and software solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). More than 400 teams & leagues worldwide rely on KINEXON Sports & Media in the areas of performance tracking & analytics, fan engagement, and during the COVID-19 pandemic: contact tracing. KINEXON Industries implements specialized real-time IoT solutions for Industry 4.0, in order to capture, analyze and automate manufacturing and logistics processes for industry leaders such as BMW and Continental. The company pivoted during the COVID-19 pandemic to launch KINEXON SafeZone, the world’s most trusted contact warning and contact tracing solution to combat the spread of COVID-19, which has been used by companies around the world, including the NFL, NBA, MLB, and March Madness. Founded in 2012, and headquartered in Munich, Germany, KINEXON has grown to more than 250 employees across offices in Munich, New York, and Chicago. For more information visit www.kinexon.com.

ABOUT STRIVE

STRIVE delivers the only platform proven to optimize muscle performance for elite athletes and teams. Through proprietary algorithms and sensors that seamlessly integrate into any compression clothing, STRIVE provides the most complete, accurate and actionable data for athletes to always compete at peak performance. Founded in 2016, STRIVE currently works with NCAA, NFL, EPL, and MLS teams, along with the US Military. For more information visit www.strive.tech or follow STRIVE on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.