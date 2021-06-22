Guzman Energy to Team with Leeward Renewable Energy on PPA for Panorama Wind Farm

DENVER & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guzman Energy and Leeward Renewable Energy today announced the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (“PPA”) for the 145 MW Panorama Wind Farm in Weld County, Colorado.

The project will be Leeward’s third project in Weld County, bringing its total installed capacity in the county to 617 MW, reflecting an aggregate capital investment of over $850 million, and will contribute to Colorado’s goal of 100 percent green energy generation by 2040. The Panorama Wind Farm is expected to generate enough electricity to power approximately 53,000 homes with clean energy and to deliver significant economic benefits to the county. Additionally, the project will create 185 jobs during peak construction and permanent renewable energy jobs in the community.

"Electric cooperatives, municipalities and tribes are clear that they want access to affordable, reliable and clean energy. The Panorama Wind Farm will be an important source of power for our current and future customers in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming who are seeking reliable power at reliable prices," said Guzman Energy CEO Chris Riley. "It makes strategic sense for Guzman Energy to be part of the Panorama Wind Farm as we continually leverage both owned and contracted energy sources to meet our customers' needs."

“Leeward is pleased to partner with Guzman and provide an important source of affordable, clean power to its customers in communities across Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming,” said Jason Allen, Leeward CEO. “In addition to helping Colorado meet its green energy goals, this agreement is a testament to the momentum of our ambitious growth plan and continued commitment to wind power.”

Construction of the facility begins in early July and is projected to be completed in December 2021. The Panorama Wind Farm will consist of over 60 wind turbines supplied and commissioned by Vestas-American Wind Technology.

Leeward will own and operate the wind farm.

About Guzman Energy

Guzman Energy is a wholesale power provider dedicated to communities in search of affordable and reliable energy. We partner with cooperatives, municipalities, companies and tribes across North America to customize energy portfolios that make economic and environmental sense for today and tomorrow. Together, we are lighting the way forward.

About Leeward Renewable Energy, LLC

Leeward Renewable Energy is a leading renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewable energy facilities across nine states totaling approximately 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity. Leeward is actively developing new wind, solar, and energy storage projects in energy markets across the U.S., with 17 gigawatts under development spanning over 100 projects. Leeward is a portfolio company of OMERS Infrastructure, an investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest defined benefit pension plans with C$105 billion in net assets (as at December 31, 2020). For more information, visit www.leewardenergy.com.