Commit USA Bolsters North American Expansion With Bob Gold & Associates as Agency of Record

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commit USA, a global technology services company specializing in custom software and IoT solutions, has selected Bob Gold & Associates (BG&A), a nationally recognized data-driven public relations and brand management agency, as its PR agency of record. The agency will help drive awareness for Commit USA and support the company’s expansion into North America, where it offers its comprehensive array of tech R&D services.

“Commit makes cool ideas real. From concept to design and manufacturing, if a product can be dreamt of, Commit can make it real. It has the unique blend of development expertise, resources and engineering capabilities required to get quality products to market in less time and at a lower cost. Simply put, if you are looking to be an innovator in IoT, AI, or Big Data, you need their help,” said Bob Gold, president and CEO of Bob Gold & Associates.

Founded in 2005, Commit is a growing international tech R&D firm with offices in New York, Israel and the Ukraine. Its 500+ multidisciplinary innovation experts specialize in a range of advanced technologies and applications for multiple business sectors, including Fintech, Medtech, Martech, consumer goods and more. To date, the company has designed over 1,200 projects for more than 1,000 companies, ranging from small startups to global brands like IBM, Salesforce, Citi, Taboola, SanDisk and many others.

“Countless startups and global enterprises alike struggle to move past ideation and really deliver or implement their software and IoT products on time, on budget and with great quality,” said Max Nirenberg, CRO & Managing Director, Commit USA. “Commit USA is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge with its powerhouse team and flexible, end-to-end approach. And BG&A’s empirical methods, tailored processes and award-winning team provide the optimal resources to tell our story.”

Integral to Commit’s success is the firm’s Flexible R&D methodology, which offers Commit’s multidisciplinary development services via a unique on-demand model. This approach has helped its startup clients cuts costs by over 40% and enabled 90% to release their projects ahead of schedule.

Well suited to the demands of working from anywhere, Commit’s clients also gain access to top engineering talent in multiple geographies, without the challenge of overseeing a global team. It leverages its comprehensive range of engineering capabilities, resources and Flexible R&D model to design and deliver any project on time, on budget and with great quality. While 84% of startups on average fail to get to revenue, more than 91% of Commit’s startup projects have successfully launched into market.

BG&A provides uniquely tailored strategies for a full spectrum of communication needs in today’s digital-first world. The company works closely with tech companies and other clients to develop customized, comprehensive, results-oriented, data-driven campaigns to expand share of voice and develop new media relationships. Unique to the agency, its proprietary BG&A Insight™ approach creates proactive, personalized and effective media relations campaigns that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Replicable and Timely.

For more information, please visit: www.commit.us or www.bobgoldpr.com.

About Commit USA

Commit is a global tech services company with offices in New York, Israel and Ukraine. The company was founded in 2005 and has over 500+ multi-disciplinary innovation experts who serve a broad range of companies from small startups to large enterprises in multiple business sectors. Commit specializes in advanced technologies and applications with dedicated practices in Software, IoT, Big Data, Cloud, Cyber and more.

Commit offers innovative, end-to-end technology solutions by developing custom software and IoT platforms for clients looking to build their next gen product. Commit’s complete and comprehensive engineering powerhouse of resources and proprietary Flexible R&D methodology help transform its clients’ technology visions into high-quality products while reducing costs and improving time-to-market.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Founded in 1997 by Cable TV Pioneer and Public Relations Society of America (PRSA LA) 2019 Communications Professional of the Year, Bob Gold has created an agency that specializes in the space where technology meets entertainment and enterprise utility. Recognized for outstanding achievement and client satisfaction, Bob Gold & Associates was named to the annual Forbes America’s Best PR Agencies List for 2021. Since its founding, Bob Gold & Associates has acted as a strategic partner to its clients counseling on a full spectrum of communications needs. From mid-sized organizations and start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, BG&A creatively offers customized, comprehensive, results-driven campaigns that expand its clients’ market relevancy, reach and share of voice. A co-founder of a leading international network of independently owned hi-tech PR agencies, WIN PR Group, BG&A provides its clients with immediate international resources for a one-time project or on-going campaign with consistent pricing and centralized PR management. For more information, please visit www.bobgoldpr.com.