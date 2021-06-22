BOSAGORA Signs Agreement With IBK Securities for Participation in the MetaCity Forum and Cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BOSAGORA Foundation (Chairman: Kim In-hwan) announced on the 22nd that it had concluded an agreement with IBK Securities for participation in the MetaCity Forum and cooperation in projects.

MetaCity Forum was jointly founded by BOSAGORA, AIITONE, Uracle, and Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) with a goal of digital ESG (environmental, social and governance) implementation through the structure of fairness and compensation by combining metaverse and blockchain. BOSAGORA President Kim In-hwan is the standing representative of the MetaCity Forum.

Through this agreement, IBK Securities will join as a member of the MetaCity Forum. It will cooperate in the projects promoted by the MetaCity Forum in various ways for the MetaCity activation, such as by providing securities investment service and supporting SMEs and venture businesses in relation to the projects.

“We are pleased to join the MetaCity Forum. Metaverse is a future industry that is emerging rapidly by winning popularity from the MZ generation and in line with the establishment of non-contact culture,” said Jun Jang-suk from IBK Securities. “We are keeping a close eye on the advent of yet another world beyond the Internet world through the MetaCity. We will be able to build capacities to innovatively change our branches, business strategies, and methods of work.”

Founded on May 31, the MetaCity Forum entered into the first agreement with Mokpo National Maritime University. With IBK Securities joining as a member, the MetaCity Forum will further strengthen its infrastructure for digital ESG implementation.

“We have high expectations for IBK Securities to play a number of roles in the MetaCity establishment as a member of the MetaCity Forum,” said BOSAGORA Foundation Chairman Kim In-hwan. “We will continue strengthening the MetaCity ecosystem by extending digital ESG use cases to agreements with cities and universities.”