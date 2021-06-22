Fairbanks Morse Engine to Power U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter (USCGC) RUSH (WMSM-918)

BELOIT, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, announced today that its Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME) division was awarded a contract by Eastern Shipbuilding Group (ESG) to build and deliver the two main propulsion diesel engines (MPDE) for the U.S. Coast Guard’s fourth Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC), the RUSH (WMSM-918). FME will build the engines at its Beloit, Wisconsin, manufacturing facility.

“Fairbanks Morse engines will help the OPCs perform the mission-critical task of preserving the country’s maritime security. We are honored to continue providing powerful and reliable engines to this essential program,” said Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO George Whittier. “No matter what the temperature is or how big the seas are, FME’s resilient engines are ready for the challenge of serving alongside each and every cutterman that crew an OPC.”

The OPCs will act as a capability bridge between the National Security Cutter (NSC), which patrols the open ocean, and the Fast Response Cutter (FRC), which serves closer to shore. The vessels will also be capable of carrying an MH-60 or MH-65 Helicopter and three operational Over-The-Horizon (OTH) small boats. They will be equipped with highly sophisticated combat systems and will enhance the USCG’s ability to execute various missions that range from drug interdiction to marine environmental protection.

The U.S. military has turned to Fairbanks Morse Defense for over 70 years to provide quality diesel engines, parts, repairs, and service solutions for marine propulsion and ship service systems.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a leading provider of mission-critical equipment to military and commercial marine customers. The company comprises three divisions: Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), and Ward Leonard. For more than 125 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of reliable power systems, parts, and aftermarket service to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Through FME, the company continues supporting the defense industry’s mission-critical operations with high-performance engines manufactured in the USA. OEM parts, expert services, and innovative solutions that improve performance and extend component lifecycles are provided to marine, nuclear, commercial, and export customers through FMS and Ward Leonard. FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Learn more about FMD by visiting www.fairbanksmorsedefense.com.

About Fairbanks Morse Engine

Located in Beloit, Wisconsin, Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME) manufactures, procures, assembles, and distributes heavy-duty, medium-speed reciprocating engines under the Fairbanks Morse® and ALCO® brand names. Fairbanks Morse manufacturing is conducted in its U.S.-based facility. FME sells its high-performance engines directly to naval marine customers and shipyards. As a principal supplier of reliable diesel engines to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard, FME enables the defense industry to complete worldwide mission-critical operations. FME is a division of Fairbanks Morse Defense, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment and a leading provider of reliable marine power solutions.

Learn more about FME by visiting www.fairbanksmorse.com.