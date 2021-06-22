APOLLO Insurance and LowestRates.ca Partner to Offer Access to Embedded Digital Insurance via an API

APOLLO Insurance has partnered with Lowestrates.ca to provide their users with access to digital insurance products via an API integration.

APOLLO Insurance has partnered with Lowestrates.ca to provide their users with access to digital insurance products via an API integration.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APOLLO Insurance, Canada’s leading online insurance provider, has partnered with LowestRates.ca, Canada’s leading financial rate comparison site, to offer immediate access to digital insurance products that are specifically tailored to the millions of consumers who visit their website through an API integration.

Launched in 2019, APOLLO Insurance now offers the largest selection of online insurance in Canada, through brokers and embedded partnerships like this one. Through APOLLO, consumers can get a quote and purchase insurance in five minutes, from any device, 24/7. LowestRates.ca is Canada's leading marketplace for consumers to compare insurance and other financial products. Last year alone the site saved Canadians close to $500 million.

“LowestRates.ca does a fantastic job of matching Canadian consumers with the financial products that are the best fit for them,” said APOLLO VP Partnerships Josh Pillsbury. “Combined with APOLLO’s ability to offer quotes as well as an online purchasing experience, this API integration will result in significant savings for the end consumer, both in time and money.”

Consumers looking for the best price on renters insurance through LowestRates.ca are now served with APOLLO’s coverage and pricing through an API integration. They are then able to purchase that policy online, using their credit or debit card.

"Adding APOLLO Insurance to our list of vendors aligns with our mission to save Canadians money on financial services like insurance,” said Sean Widdess, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships for LowestRates.ca. “We are excited for this integration."

APOLLO’s proprietary technology platform, the APOLLO Exchange, transacts insurance business in real time, and leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, create and deliver policies. Through APOLLO, thousands of small businesses and individuals are able to buy online without human intervention.

About APOLLO Insurance

Apollo Insurance Solutions Ltd. (“APOLLO Insurance”) is Canada's leading online insurance provider. Our proprietary platform, the APOLLO Exchange, allows insurance agents and their customers to purchase their policy immediately, from anywhere, on any device, 24/7.

Unlike traditional paper-based processes, APOLLO leverages extensive data and sophisticated algorithms to quote, collect payment, and issue policies for thousands of types of small business and individuals without human intervention.

Through traditional agents and embedded finance partnerships APOLLO is redefining the distribution of insurance.

For more information, visit: https://apollocover.com/

About LowestRates.ca

LowestRates.ca is an online rate comparison site for insurance, mortgages, loans and credit card rates in Canada. The free, independent service connects consumers directly with financial institutions and providers from all over North America to offer Canadians a comprehensive list of rates. LowestRates.ca's mission is to help people become more financially literate, and has so far saved Canadians more than $1 billion in interest and fees.

For more information, visit: http://www.lowestrates.ca