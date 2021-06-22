Solutionreach Partners with DoctorLogic to Expand Patient Acquisition Capabilities

LEHI, Utah & PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solutionreach, the leader in patient relationship management software, and DoctorLogic, the premier website marketing and patient acquisition platform, today announce a partnership that expands Solutionreach’s patient acquisition offering and offers DoctorLogic customers access to Solutionreach and SR Health by Solutionreach platforms. Together, they streamline necessary administrative priorities within healthcare organizations ranging from independent dental and vision practices to hospitals and health systems. In combination with Solutionreach’s extensive patient experience tools, DoctorLogic’s expertise in online marketing will help more potential patients find the right provider for them.

Patients are actively looking for a provider who offers a convenient digital experience. In fact, 60 percent of patients under 50 say they have no problem leaving their provider if their digital experience does not meet their expectations, and 33 percent of those ages 50-plus agreed. With patients of all ages shopping for healthcare, a strategic and purposeful online presence with modern communications and processes has never been more critical. Modern, eye-catching experiences must start at the beginning of the patient experience searching for care, and continue through modern scheduling, registration and payment options.

“The COVID-19 pandemic gave everyone an opportunity to pause and reevaluate their priorities, including their healthcare experience. Patient expectations of convenience have grown to rival their expectations in a consumer setting. Millions of patients are now up for grabs. Healthcare organizations that offer the most modern and personalized patient experience will win the day,” says Josh Weiner, president and CEO of Solutionreach. “We’re thrilled to partner with DoctorLogic to offer a solution that combines the best of patient acquisition with patient engagement and retention.”

DoctorLogic provides website marketing tools including website management, content and search engine optimization (SEO), which supports reaching patients when they are in search of care online, and has been proven to convert 170 percent more website visitors to potential patients than traditional healthcare websites. When combined with Solutionreach’s modern patient experience tools including scheduling, digital intake and text-to-pay, a seamless process is created to help healthcare organizations of all sizes offer a more positive patient journey for both new and continuing relationships.

“The patient experience begins when the patient first searches for a provider. In today’s world, this happens online. Incorporating savvy search optimization and website services are indispensable to the modern healthcare practice,” said Stuart Lloyd president and CEO of DoctorLogic. “We’re thrilled to partner with Solutionreach to attract, convert and retain patients for healthcare organizations, large and small.”

DoctorLogic’s capabilities are available through medical, dental and optometry practices at Solutionreach at www.solutionreach.com and to enterprise healthcare organizations through SR Health by Solutionreach at www.srhealth.com.

About Solutionreach

Solutionreach is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for providers and their patients. Through its market-leading patient relationship management platform, Solutionreach enables practices to conquer chaos in the practice by automating critical tasks and increasing office efficiency while supporting higher patient satisfaction and loyalty. Solutionreach partners with more than 25,000 provider organizations in numerous specialties. Learn more at www.solutionreach.com.

About SR Health

SR Health by Solutionreach is transforming healthcare through communication by making it accessible, modern, and personal. By helping providers create the Perfect Appointment Workflow that connects them with patients throughout the care journey, healthcare organizations can optimize health and financial outcomes while creating a better patient experience. Solutionreach is the leader in patient engagement solutions and innovation. The first to send a text message in healthcare, the company now serves over 25,000 customers and facilitates one billion messages a year to 80 million patients in the U.S. To learn more, schedule a consultation now at www.srhealth.com.

About DoctorLogic

DoctorLogic is a Plano, TX based company that provides its All-In-One, Best-In-Class Website Marketing Platform to thousands of healthcare providers in every specialty. The DoctorLogic Platform includes medical websites, online scheduling, virtual consultations, reputation management, search optimization, social media, digital advertising, patient retention and enterprise tools.