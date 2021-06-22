Techmer PM Concludes Agreement With NanoXplore for Supply of GrapheneBlack™

CLINTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Techmer PM, LLC, has entered into a customer-based exclusive, multiyear, strategic partnership with graphene specialist NanoXplore Inc. Techmer PM will formulate and engineer the Montreal-based firm's GrapheneBlack™ materials into graphene-enhanced plastic compounds that it will then market to a variety of industries in a number of diverse end uses and applications.

Based in Tennessee, Techmer PM is one of the largest plastic compounders in North America. Supported by worldwide manufacturing capabilities, it specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers.

Graphene can deliver a host of benefits to various plastic formulations, to include boosting the strength of recycled resins, improving electrical conductivity properties, enabling lightweighting, and enhancing both barrier effectiveness and chemical resistance. Techmer PM’s aim is to provide the highest performance properties possible across a wide spectrum of compounds and end products, which makes this agreement a significant technology collaboration for the company.

Michael A. McHenry, chief executive officer of Techmer PM, commented:

“We are a materials design company using leading-edge technologies to design customer- and market-focused solutions. The long-term agreement with NanoXplore complements our approach, which is to customize solutions to maximize performance through collaborations and the leveraging of leading-edge technology.”

Soroush Nazarpour, president and chief executive officer of NanoXplore, commented:

“This agreement is particularly exciting, as it allows us to further emphasize the value of graphene and enhance the profile of our GrapheneBlack™ brand. It also fosters collaboration with a leader in the U.S. market and furthers our efforts to expand the use of graphene.”

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company and a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. NanoXplore provides standard and custom graphene- enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States, and Europe. www.nanoxplore.ca

About Techmer PM, LLC

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastic- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM was recognized by Plastics News as one of the industry’s “Best Places to Work” in six of the past eight years. www.techmerpm.com