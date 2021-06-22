Rise Vision and Sharp NEC Display Solutions Partner to Offer Schools a Free Year of Digital Signage

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rise Vision and Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. have partnered to offer K-12 schools and higher education institutions a free year of Rise Vision digital signage with each NEC display MediaPlayer solution they purchase.

NEC displays enable collaboration between students and teachers, keeping the classroom connected and driving student engagement in an interactive way. With up to 4K UHD resolution and sizes up to 98”, NEC displays are large enough for classrooms that need to maintain social distancing. Implementing the right technology with the flexibility for various learning options ensures all students, whether remote or in the classroom, can learn effectively.

As part of this partnership Rise Vision has integrated their solution with the NEC MediaPlayer via the pre-installed Raspberry Pi® Compute Module 3 or Compute Module 4. Schools can simply select the Rise Vision CMS in the MediaPlayer settings and have their digital signage up and running in minutes. This greatly simplifies the installation process, eliminating the need for an external media player, and reduces the cost of digital signage.

“Partnering with Rise Vision enables us to offer educational institutions an all-in-one digital solution. With schools returning to in-person learning, the ability to easily communicate messages throughout a school or campus is more important than ever – and providing institutions access to quality, easy-to-use, digital display solutions will help ease the transition back for the upcoming school year.” - Art Marshall, Product Line Manager, Solutions with Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. As students return in the fall, communication will be top of mind for educators. Sharing welcome messages, event information, and positive content will help students feel comfortable returning and will re-energize the school community.

This partnership will reduce the burden for school IT staff and give content managers access to Rise Vision’s 400+ amazing digital signage templates to help share their messages. With Rise Vision’s easy-to-use content management system and the NEC MediaPlayer, IT staff can quickly set up displays and then delegate continued management to less technical end-users. Schools will also be able to help keep their students safe by connecting Rise Vision to their emergency notification system.

“Sharp/NEC provides incredibly high-quality displays, the reliability, and visuals are amazing, and are the perfect canvas for Rise Vision’s templates. We’re thrilled to partner with them to offer schools a free year of digital signage to help welcome students back and keep their community safe.” - Shea Darlison, Head of Revenue, Rise Vision

Schools can get one free annual Rise Vision display license for each NEC display that they purchase. This offer is available to all K-12 and higher education institutions from June 1st, 2021 until October 31st, 2021. Contact Sharp/NEC or your local resellers to purchase your NEC display. Then go to risevision.com/sharp-nec to submit your proof of purchase and receive the free Rise Vision licenses.

About Rise Vision

Rise Vision is the #1 digital signage provider for education. Since 1992 we have been obsessed with helping our customers have great-looking displays. Today, our primary focus is education and the over 3,000 schools we currently serve. To deliver on our promise of making sure digital signage isn’t difficult we provide new templates every week - over 425+ so far - to keep a school’s displays current and engaging. And we make sure their displays stay running with greater than 99% uptime.

About Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

Sharp NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc. is the leading global provider of professional and commercial visual technology and digital signage solutions, wholly owned by Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. Sharp NEC Display offers one of the broadest visual solutions portfolios in the industry, innovating in LCD displays, lamp and laser projectors, dvLED, 8K and 5G technology, collaboration solutions, calibration tools, IoT and AI driven analytics. Sharp NEC Display is a trusted name and a total solutions provider with strong ties to industry partners, and has a reputation for quality, reliability, and industry-leading customer support with a range of professional service offerings. Serving a wide variety of markets, the organization’s expertise spans retail, enterprise, education, entertainment, transportation, energy and utility, and more. For more information, please visit www.sharpnecdisplays.us. Follow us on our social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and LinkedIn.