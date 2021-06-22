Town of Lancaster Gives the Green Light to Viridi Parente's Backup Power System for Traffic Signals

LANCASTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Town of Lancaster is partnering with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, to install the first of several instantaneous backup systems for the town's traffic intersections. This program ensures the town's busiest intersections maintain a resilient, uninterrupted supply of power.

The Volta FAVEO Traffic System, a roadway intersection backup power system using safe lithium-ion battery technology from Viridi's subsidiary Volta Energy Products, Inc., was recently installed at the intersection of William Street and Aurora Street. The site was selected because it experiences some of the Town’s heaviest traffic flows and backups, making it difficult to access local businesses during power outages. In the event of grid power interruptions, the Volta FAVEO system instantaneously powers up, allowing traffic lights, police cameras, and other critical intersection technology to continue operating. With this system, more emergency personnel will be able to provide essential public safety services instead of having to direct traffic.

"Viridi Parente's technology will reduce carbon emissions by keeping traffic within the town moving efficiently and will keep drivers, pedestrians and emergency personnel safe by ensuring our traffic lights continue working no matter the weather," said Lancaster supervisor Ron Ruffino. "The Town of Lancaster plans to install FAVEO systems at another seven intersections over the next year."

A similar system being piloted in the Town of Amherst was installed in April 2021.

Traffic signal lights are essential in the prevention of accidents. The NY Department of Health reports that motor vehicle accidents are the leading cause of injury-related death for New York residents. Another significant consequence of inefficient traffic signaling caused by power outages is the elevated air pollution resulting from increased congestion. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, idling a vehicle for more than just 10 seconds burns more fuel and produces more emissions than turning off and restarting the engine.

"With transportation contributing about 36% of the carbon emissions in New York State, having a finely tuned traffic management system is essential for creating a safer, healthier community," said Jon M. Williams, chairman and CEO of Viridi Parente. "The Volta FAVEO system helps communities achieve their decarbonization goals by maintaining the smooth flow of traffic, even during a power outage."

Volta's FAVEO system can operate in extreme temperatures, has a waterproof steel casing, and is maintenance-free – all features that further enhance signal resiliency during severe weather events and increasingly present grid challenges. With an anticipated cost reduction of 52% for lithium-ion battery technology by 2030, Volta's FAVEO system is an affordable long-term option for the Town of Lancaster to provide reliable power to its traffic signals and all related technology.

Volta Energy Products brings stationary, point-of-use energy storage technology that is safe, locatable, and reliable to industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications. Its energy storage systems can be used individually or configured for various energy requirements up to 1 megawatt to provide reliable, locatable power. The battery pack is constructed from materials used for aerospace and military applications, making it safe enough for both indoor and outdoor use.

About Viridi Parente:

Viridi Parente is a disruptive energy company in Buffalo that is changing the way we use energy to improve systems, communities, and lives. Viridi deploys safe lithium-ion battery technology into applications that have been historically dominated by fossil fuel energy sources. Its innovative architecture is constructed from materials used for aerospace and military applications and is the only design in the market that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location. Through its subsidiary, Green Machine Equipment, Viridi is bringing quiet, fully renewable mobile energy solutions to products in construction equipment, waste disposal, last-mile delivery, and other portable industrial markets. Through its subsidiary, Volta Energy Products, Viridi brings stationary, point-of-use storage technology that is safe, locatable, and reliable to industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications. Learn more at: www.viridiparente.com.