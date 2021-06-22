NOW Insurance Expands Partner Network, Now Offers Direct-to-Consumer Medical Malpractice Insurance to Health Care Professionals Through Hiscox USA’s Online Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NOW Insurance (NOW), an AI-enabled insurance platform designed to quickly match small business owners and professionals with affordable coverage plans, announced today a partnership with Hiscox, a leading small business insurer, to offer medical malpractice insurance policies for health care professionals on its direct-to-consumer marketplace.

Through Hiscox, health care professionals—including nurses, nurse practitioners, physician’s assistants, physical therapists and others—will be able to access first-class medical malpractice insurance plans tailored to their specific needs and work requirements. Effective immediately, they can visit the Hiscox marketplace to explore, apply for and secure professional liability policies through NOW Insurance.

“Accessing affordable, flexible malpractice insurance shouldn't be a complex or cumbersome experience for medical professionals, especially in today’s market,” said Phil Cabaud, CEO and co-founder of NOW Insurance. “Our focus at NOW is always on the customer and creating an exceptional experience through the right combination of customized coverage, ease of use, accessibility and affordable pricing. Our partnership with Hiscox enables us to do exactly that, to reach more medical professionals seeking tailored coverage options that give them the security they need to focus on the job at hand.”

The partnership will integrate NOW’s best-in-class technology, customer experience and customized coverage options for medical professionals with one of the most recognized and trusted names in insurance.

“Health care workers are unquestionably the heroes of the past year. They’ve faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, including an influx of patients in need of critical care and rapidly changing work environments, and they’ve continued to keep us safe,” said Kevin Kerridge, CEO of Hiscox USA. “We want to make things easier where we can. Our partnership with NOW means that medical professionals can easily secure the right-size protection they need at competitive prices, without the hassle.”

About NOW Insurance

NOW Insurance, powered by AI and best-in-class risk selection, is an insurance platform designed to match small business owners and professionals with affordable coverage plans based on exact coverage needs and requirements. Founded in 2019 by insurance industry veteran Philip Cabaud, NOW Insurance provides a wide range of insurance products at some of the most competitive prices. For more information, please visit www.nowinsurance.com.

About the Hiscox Group

Hiscox is a global specialist insurer, headquartered in Bermuda and listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:HSX). Our ambition is to be a respected specialist insurer with a diverse portfolio by product and geography. We believe that building balance between catastrophe-exposed business and less volatile local specialty business gives us opportunities for profitable growth throughout the insurance cycle.

The Hiscox Group employs over 3,000 people in 14 countries, and has customers worldwide. Through the retail businesses in the UK, Europe, Asia and the USA, we offer a range of specialist insurance for professionals and business customers as well as homeowners. Internationally traded, bigger ticket business and reinsurance is underwritten through Hiscox London Market and Hiscox Re & ILS.

Our values define our business, with a focus on people, courage, ownership and integrity. We pride ourselves on being true to our word and our award-winning claims service is testament to that. For more information, visit www.hiscoxgroup.com.