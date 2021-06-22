Anlon Financial Strategies Selects Commonwealth as First Firm Partner After Departing Wirehouse

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing advisor-focused business solutions, announced the addition of Anlon Financial Strategies of Melville, New York, to its network of independent financial advisors. Formerly with UBS, financial advisor Keith Ryan, CIMA®, CPWA®, brings nearly 40 years of experience in financial services and wealth management, with approximately $140 million in assets under management.

With Anlon Financial Strategies, Keith’s focus will remain on wealth management and financial planning for mid-career clients looking to retire without worrying about their finances. He will continue to place an emphasis on risk management and helping clients prioritize short-term and long-term goals.

When founding his new independent firm, Keith looked for a firm partner that would allow him to devote more quality time to his clients—as well as sit on the same side of the table to ensure that his ideas are heard. To learn more about the Long Island firm, visit www.anlonfinancial.com.

“ I wanted to work within a strong community and with a team where we’re all pulling together in the same direction,” said Keith. “ A big reason for choosing Commonwealth was the attention the firm paid during its due diligence process. Speaking and meeting with the Commonwealth team reassured me of the kind of support I’ll get as an advisor.”

Keith is the first to join under Commonwealth’s new Access Advisor Program, which includes a simplified pricing model for incoming wirehouse advisors. The new payout model wraps additional charges—such as trading costs and administrative fees—into an advisor’s payout and is based on total production, which includes advisory, brokerage, and consulting business.

Having previously formed businesses of his own, Keith appreciated Commonwealth’s straightforward pricing options and the additional transparency they provided around payouts and costs.

Keith will also rely on Commonwealth’s advisor- and client-centric technology solutions, especially those that give him the freedom and flexibility to communicate with today’s savvy investors—plus access to virtual meeting platforms and an enhanced web presence. “ I’ve been exploring independence for some time,” said Keith. “ Now that the technology is here to allow us to connect with people more freely, it’s a more efficient business model, and I’ll have more time to interact with clients than ever before.”

Andrew Daniels, Commonwealth’s managing principal, business development, said he is excited to help the firm enter the world of independence. “ We are grateful for the opportunity of being Anlon Financial Strategies’ partner,” Andrew said. “ Launching a new business and pursuing your own dreams and legacy while helping your clients pursue theirs inspires us and pushes Commonwealth to do whatever it takes to empower our community of advisors.”

Andrew added, “ We are confident that our nimble, turnkey technology stack, high-touch advisor support, and advanced marketing capabilities will enable the firm to get more time back in their day so they can continue their growth.”

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Seven Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.