Digital Matrix Systems to Provide CreditBrowser® to Tricolor Financial

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Matrix Systems, Inc. (DMS), a leading risk management solution provider, announced today that Tricolor Financial (Tricolor) has selected CreditBrowser®, a web-based data access tool that provides clients with efficient access to credit reports delivered in an easy-to-read proprietary format. Dallas-based Tricolor is an AI-driven, tech-enabled Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and the nation’s largest used vehicle retailer and lender focused on underserved Hispanic consumers.

CreditBrowser® eliminates the need for additional software, by enabling report access via a standard Internet browser for an intuitive experience with streamlined navigation. Delivery of complete, accurate and easy-to-read credit reports reduces errors and improves readability of business-critical information, which empowers clients to make the best possible lending decisions.

Tricolor provides its customers with access to affordable vehicles and affordable financing using an AI-powered approach to segment risk. The company will leverage CreditBrowser® to access additional credit report data in support of its mission to provide affordable auto finance loans to underserved Hispanic customers. Since Tricolor’s inception they have disbursed over $1 billion in affordable loans to this market, and they look to continue to evolve their support of this consumer group.

“Digital Matrix Systems will be a great partner to us as we continue to evolve our lending platform and analytics capabilities,” said Nick Brown, Chief Lending Officer at Tricolor. “The CreditBrowser platform will enable us to easily expand our access to additional credit bureaus and other data sources, which we anticipate will help us manage risk effectively while also meeting the unique needs of our customer base.”

“We’re excited to work with the team at Tricolor,” said Carson York, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Digital Matrix Systems. “We are proud to help them serve an underserved market and look forward to expanding our partnership as they continue to advance their use of both credit and alternative data sources.”

About Digital Matrix Systems, Inc.

Founded in 1982, DMS is an international risk management solution provider that helps clients leverage the power of data to make better-informed business decisions. Through an integrated product suite, DMS delivers secure access to consumer and commercial credit bureaus, as well as specialty data providers. As a reliable partner, DMS helps leading companies predict and manage risk in a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance, and brokerage services. The company provides data warehousing, advanced analytics, scoring models, and comprehensive consulting services, delivering strategic solutions tailored to each client’s business goals. For more information, visit www.dms.net.

About Tricolor

Tricolor, a CDFI, is a tech-enabled, mission-driven, integrated used vehicle platform focused on the underserved Hispanic population which has become the nation’s largest used vehicle retailer and lender for the Hispanic consumer.

Tricolor empowers its customers to enhance the quality of their lives, utilizing advanced data analytics and technology to advance financial inclusion to a highly underserved market and offer responsible, affordable, credit-building auto loans to individuals with no or limited credit history. The company sells and finances high quality, certified used motor vehicles through its premium brands, Tricolor Auto Group in Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, and Arizona and Ganas Auto Group in California.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Tricolor and its affiliate Ganas Auto Group operate over 40 retail dealerships across 14 markets in Texas, California, and Nevada with a shared services center in Guadalajara, Mexico. On a combined basis, Tricolor and Ganas have served over 75,000 customers and disbursed over $1 billion in affordable auto loans by using their proprietary model to segment risk.