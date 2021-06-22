Russell Reynolds Associates and Hogan Assessments Extend Exclusive Partnership to Advance the Science of C-Suite Assessment

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Russell Reynolds Associates, one of the world’s leading executive search and leadership advisory firms, and Hogan Assessments, a global leader in personality assessment and leadership development, today announced a 5-year extension to their global, exclusive partnership designed to increase the success rate of executive appointments and accelerate the development of rising leaders.

For the past five years, RRA and Hogan have worked together to produce a multitude of innovative solutions designed to drive C-suite performance, both at the individual and team levels. Together, they have brought to market leading class offerings on topics surrounding leadership, DE&I, and ESG, and the firms are excited to build on that momentum and innovation moving forward.

“Leaders today face new and unique challenges that require a seemingly ever-changing set of skills for their company’s individual situation,” Russell Reynolds Associates Managing Director of Leadership and Succession Anthony Abbatiello said. “By working closely with Hogan these past five years, Russell Reynolds Associates has leveraged market-leading assessment instruments and innovative tools to better understand the needs of a specific business and the skills its leaders need for long-term growth. RRA’s partnership with Hogan stands as a special relationship that guides the work we do to improve the way the world is led. We are excited at the possibilities of these next five years.”

The continued partnership combines RRA’s depth of expertise in advising senior executives and boards on executive search and succession with Hogan’s market-leading suite of assessment instruments, data assets and scientific acumen.

The co-branded, custom assessments RRA and Hogan have developed have proven to be extremely successful in enabling executive teams and boards to increase the precision of selection decisions and mitigate the risks associated with senior executive appointments. The extension of this partnership is a testament to how effective both firms have executed their vision in predicting C-suite performance.

“This partnership was originally established because the rate of success for global, corporate executives was shockingly low, and we knew that our combined expertise could dramatically improve that,” said Hogan CEO Scott Gregory, Ph.D. “Russell Reynolds Associates is the gold standard in the executive search industry, and Hogan has the most predictive workplace personality assessments in the world. Our exclusive partnership focused on the C-suite has been a great fit for both parties, and we’re thrilled to continue our work with Russell Reynolds Associates.”

