Yukon Supports Ridgemont and Sunvera Group’s Partnership with TruVista Surgery Center

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yukon Partners (“Yukon”), a provider of mezzanine capital for middle market private equity transactions, is pleased to announce its support of Sunvera Group (“Sunvera”), a management services organization providing support services to ophthalmology practices across multiple subspecialties as well as ophthalmic-focused ambulatory surgery centers, in its partnership with TruVista Surgery Center. Sunvera is a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners (“Ridgemont”).

Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, TruVista Surgery Center was founded and developed by leading ophthalmologists in the Detroit metropolitan area to deliver high-quality, cost-effective and convenient surgical eye care to patients. The center and its staff are committed to giving their patients a personalized experience as they go through the surgery process. The AAAHC-certified center consists of four large operating suites and is focused on ophthalmic and oculoplastic surgery.

“Our commitment to expanding access for our patients and supporting those who provide advanced clinical care remains unwavering. Adding TruVista to the Sunvera family is a testament to that commitment,” said Greg Nodland, CEO of Sunvera Group. “As we broaden our footprint in the Michigan market, TruVista will bring exceptional insight to our teams and support our growth as a market leader.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ridgemont and the Sunvera management team as they continue to grow their footprint and clinical offerings,” added Aaron Arnett, Principal of Yukon. “The partnership between Sunvera and TruVista creates a leading platform that is well positioned for continued growth.”

Sunvera continues to pursue new partnerships with practices and ophthalmic surgery centers throughout the Midwest.

About Sunvera Group

Sunvera Group is a management services organization dedicated to providing first rate management and administrative solutions to ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Midwest. Sunvera Group’s comprehensive set of support functions include capital for growth, billing and collections, marketing, credentialing support, human resources and physician recruitment, benefits and payroll, information technology, and financial and accounting services. For more information, please visit www.sunveragroup.com.

About Yukon Partners

Yukon Partners is an independent and unaffiliated junior capital provider, primarily serving middle market private equity sponsor led business transactions in the U.S. and Canada. The transactions in which Yukon invests include buyouts, growth and platform strategies, recapitalizations, mergers/acquisitions, and public-to-private buyouts. Yukon typically invests up to $50 million per transaction and currently manages approximately $1.6 billion across four funds. Yukon Partners has offices in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.yukonpartners.com.

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont’s most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65B of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.ridgemontep.com.