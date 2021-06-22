The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. Wins Indiana Contract to Collect Statewide Digital Orthoimagery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn) is excited to announce it has been awarded a four-year contract, with the Indiana Geographic Information Office (GIO), to provide updated digital orthoimagery for the entire State of Indiana. Sanborn will acquire and process 15 cm spatial resolution, leaf-off, four-band imagery on a tiered, cyclical basis for the 36,418 square mile project area. At the writing of this press release, imagery for the first year of the program has been successfully captured.

In order to meet the State’s requirements, which include the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing’s (ASPRS) accuracy standards, the orthoimagery is processed on Sanborn’s cloud infrastructure, utilizing specialized AI algorithms to develop a seamless, spatially accurate raster map product. The State will also have access to the Sanborn Image QC™ web-based quality control application. This cloud-based software allows for efficient, collaborative viewing and assessment of the orthoimagery.

The acquisition projects are funded by the Indiana Office of Technology (IOT), and the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT). INDOT Aerial Surveys will also contribute to the orthoimagery’s QC assessments.

The State’s orthoimagery program supports over $1.7 billion in projects related to transportation, economic development, public safety, environmental management, and other areas of interest. Once completed, this high-quality imagery will be available to the public for viewing and download on the Geographic Information Office website.

About the Indiana Geographic Information Office

The Indiana GIO facilitates, integrates, and develops GIS data which provide the State’s GIS community access to accurate, relevant geographic information and technology. In partnership with the Indiana Orthoimagery Committee and the Indiana Geographic Information Council (IGIC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the Indiana GIO aids ongoing efforts towards developing plans, standards, and technical needs within the GIS community. Both partners were also involved in the RFP and award process for this statewide orthoimagery contract which will result in wide range of projects and activities that contribute to the well-being of Hoosiers.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Sanborn (www.sanborn.com) is an innovator in the modern geospatial industry, delivering state-of-the-art mapping, visualization and 3D solutions for customers worldwide.