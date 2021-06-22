Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health Join Forces to Innovate Healthcare for South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. & MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health announced today a 10-year strategic relationship to help create a better state of health for South Carolina. This Value Partnership is focused on healthcare innovation, workforce development, and improving health care for patients and communities served by Prisma Health. Through this relationship, Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health will deploy the latest generation of medical technology at all Prisma Health sites, collaborate to improve the delivery of clinical services, and form an Intelligence Insights Center with the goal of advancing healthcare.

“We are excited to announce this innovative, long-term relationship to enhance quality and create even more value for our patients as well as support our excellent team members and physicians in providing the best patient care and service possible,” said Mark O’Halla, President and Chief Executive Officer, Prisma Health. “Working together brings breakthrough opportunities to enhance clinical care through the latest medical technology, streamlining our processes, and bringing new advances in disease prevention, early diagnosis and treatment. This is especially important as we transition more and more towards value-based healthcare, where a health company such as Prisma Health will partner more closely with our community members to help them stay healthy, as opposed to caring for patients only when they are sick. We will continue to make significant strides forward in this direction through this important strategic relationship.”

Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health are committed to advancing the health of patients and populations through innovations in clinical service delivery, clinical technology, and advanced analytics that improve the affordability, accessibility, and quality of health care. In recognition of these shared interests, the two organizations are forming the Intelligence Insights Center.

The primary goal of the center is to further enable Prisma Health to leverage de-identified patient data via computerized algorithms, also known as artificial intelligence (AI), to enable physicians to make more informed clinical decisions – ultimately allowing for faster and more precise diagnoses and treatment plans – as well as to help predict or prevent disease. The deployment of innovative solutions in conjunction with related research initiatives aim to forge new ground in patient care, while simultaneously measuring the value of diagnostic testing, care, and treatments. A second initiative will evaluate the potential of computer-aided workflow tools to increase best practices of care and reduce time-consuming operational tasks, allowing providers to spend more time in patient interactions.

Both the center’s work and the new technologies will enable Prisma Health team members to increase their skills in an increasingly digitally sophisticated world.

“By joining forces, Siemens Healthineers and Prisma Health will now have the ability to expand and enhance the quality of healthcare available to the community,” said David Pacitti, President and Head of the Americas, Siemens Healthineers. “This long-term Value Partnership with Prisma Health is our company’s largest in the United States and represents the collective power of our two organizations and our shared vision of improving patient care.”

In close collaboration with Prisma Health physicians, Siemens Healthineers will deploy the latest medical software and technology-enabled processes to continue to enhance clinical outcomes and operational efficiency at Prisma Health. Together, the organizations will strive to ensure that Prisma Health will have access to the latest generation of medical equipment for the highest precision in imaging for diagnoses and surgical care, across its 21-county market area.

“Through this strategic relationship, we’ll embark on additional workforce development programs as we continue to invest in our team members and help them develop important new technical skills,” O’Halla added. “We formed Prisma Health to create a better state of health – to enhance quality, improve access, address healthcare affordability, reduce health disparities, promote health and offer new programs and services. This partnership is an excellent example that helps us realize this promise to our patients and our communities and to fulfill our purpose: Inspire health. Serve with compassion. Be the difference.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Value Partnership is a branded enterprise service offering from Siemens Healthineers.

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) is shaping the future of healthcare. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide through its regional companies to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards expanding precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience, and digitalizing healthcare. Siemens Healthineers is continuously developing its product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care to patients. In fiscal 2020, which ended on September 30, 2020, Siemens Healthineers generated revenue of €14.5 billion and adjusted EBIT of €2.2 billion. Following the acquisition of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. the company has approximately 66,000 employees worldwide. Further Information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Prisma Health is a not-for-profit health company and the largest healthcare system in South Carolina. With nearly 30,000 team members, 18 acute care and specialty hospitals, 2,947 beds, approximately 300 outpatient sites, and nearly 5,000 employed and clinically integrated network physicians and providers, Prisma Health serves more than 1.2 million unique patients annually in its 21-county market area that covers 50% of South Carolina. Prisma Health’s goal is to improve the health of all South Carolinians by enhancing clinical quality, the patient experience and access to affordable care, as well as conducting clinical research and training the next generation of medical professionals. For more information, visit PrismaHealth.org.