Prosek Partners Acquires Stake in ESG and Sustainable Finance Consultancy Blue Dot Capital

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prosek Partners, a global financial marketing communications and special situations firm, today announced it has acquired a stake in Blue Dot Capital, a boutique sustainable finance consulting firm with expertise and experience in advising investment-management firms on developing comprehensive Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and impact investing capabilities.

The two firms have been working closely for nearly two years, helping clients develop, expand and communicate their ESG commitments and programs to stakeholders. The combination will allow the two firms to offer the full spectrum of ESG advisory services encompassing ESG policy, governance, integration, investment strategy, reporting, investor relations, narrative-building, and strategic marketing and communications. This is especially critical now as financial-service companies and investment managers accelerate their transition to a more sustainable approach to business and future-proof their investment decisions.

Both Prosek and Blue Dot are women-owned businesses.

"Every asset manager we represent has committed to ESG both at the corporate and the product level,” said Jennifer Prosek, CEO and managing partner of Prosek Partners. “We have developed a team that can build and measure the investment programs and also communicate them to stakeholders. Blue Dot will expand Prosek's already robust ESG offering to include strategic ESG and impact investment program advisory.

"It is thrilling to invest in an emerging entrepreneur who also shares the energy and ethos of our culture," said Prosek about Blue Dot’s founding partner, Sharadiya Dasgupta.

“Climate change and shifting socio-economic dynamics are rapidly changing how capital deployment decisions are made,” Dasgupta said. “We look forward to working even more closely with Prosek Partners to bring a differentiated, one-stop ESG advisory offering for investment managers so that they can address these changes and lead during this vital transition to a more sustainable and climate-resilient approach to business. This partnership enables Blue Dot to deepen our sustainable investment and net zero research capabilities.”

About Prosek Partners

Prosek Partners is among the largest independent communications and marketing firms in the U.S. and one of the few domestic, mid-size firms that offers global capabilities through its London office and international network. Specializing in providing a full range of communications solutions to financial and professional services companies, the firm delivers an unexpected level of passion, creativity and marketing savvy. Prosek Partners’ “Unboxed Communications” approach brings breakthrough ideas to every client engagement. Services include digital and traditional media relations, financial communications, investor relations, transaction services, crisis communications and issues management, digital marketing, design and creative services, content creation, publishing, media training and branded entertainment. The firm has been named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company, a “Top Place to Work in PR” by PR News, A New York Observer Power PR firm, and a PRovoke “Best Agency to Work For” and “Agency of the Year.” Prosek Partners is a certified Woman-Owned Business. For more information about Prosek Partners visit www.prosek.com or follow the agency on Twitter at www.twitter.com/prosekpr.

About Blue Dot Capital

Blue Dot Capital is a strategic sustainable finance consultancy. Blue Dot Capital partners with investors and investment managers to support the development and execution of ESG and impact investing capabilities across asset classes. Blue Dot’s clients and partners include asset- and wealth-management firms, alternative-investment firms and single-family offices. For more information about Blue Dot Capital, please visit www.bluedotcapital.co or follow the firm on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/blue-dot-capital-inc. Blue Dot Capital is a PRI Signatory and a SASB Alliance Member.