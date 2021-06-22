Inventures Adds Three Industry Communities to Its Client Roster

SAN RAMON, CALIF.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inventures, an association and alliance management company, announces the addition of three new industry communities to its client roster representing the RFID, packaging and lumber trade industries. The new clients include DoseID, Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America, and the West Coast Lumber & Building Material Association with Inventures providing a range of services including strategic management and business operations services.

“We’re delighted to welcome three new clients into the Inventures fold – each of these organizations is unique, interesting, and well positioned for continued success,” said David Schmahl, president of Inventures. “It’s particularly important for us to understand our clients’ goals and we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with each of them so that they, in turn, can to achieve their missions and deliver the greatest value to their members.”

About the Industry Communities

DoseID is a self-governing consortium established to unify the industry around an approach to serialized, RFID-tagged pharmaceutical products. Its goal is to ensure the quality, performance, and interoperability of RFID tagged drug products as they move through the supply chain from the manufacturer, through the distributor, to the hospital and eventually into the patient, across any and all hardware or software systems.

Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America (IPANA) is the primary association representing the interests of manufacturers of new industrial packaging and their suppliers in North America. Its goals include raising the visibility of industrial packaging and emphasizing its importance in the safe and reliable transport of goods throughout North America and the world. Its formation is a leap forward for manufacturers and suppliers interested in establishing a formidable resource to advance the industrial packaging industry, promote technological developments that improve product safety and reliability, and assure that domestic and international regulations are reasonable and necessary.

West Coast Lumber & Building Material Association (WCLBMA) is a non-profit trade organization representing independent lumber and building materials dealers for more than 100 years. WCLBMA is the voice of this industry with expert lobbying and government affairs services in California, Nevada and at the federal government level. The organization provides legislative and regulatory representation, education and training programs, professional development, communications and industry information, benefit programs, and industry networking and social events.

More information about Inventures’ full suite of association, alliance and collaboration management services can be found at https://www.inventures.com/Services.

About Inventures

Located in San Ramon, Calif., Inventures offers companies, industry communities and standard-setting organizations access to seasoned professionals and solutions. We help you create and manage ecosystems, driving stakeholder collaboration and build new markets. Whatever your goals, we can provide a customizable set of resources that are unmatched in the industry, and our business practices and approaches provide the expertise, speed and leverage to help your organization achieve its vision. Inventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. For more information, please visit Inventures’ website at https://www.inventures.com/.