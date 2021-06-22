Sage Dental Management Partners with Pearl to Bring AI-Guided Clinical Care to Patients

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sage Dental, a leading dental service organization committed to providing consistent, high-quality care, and business and administrative services to affiliated practices, today announced a partnership with Pearl, the leader in dental AI (Artificial Intelligence) and computer vision solutions. Through this partnership, Sage Dental will be among the first organizations to deploy Pearl’s AI-powered clinical insight solution company-wide, strengthening the standard of patient care across their nearly 70 office locations in Florida and Georgia.

“Going to the dentist can be a confusing experience for many and diagnostic inconsistency between dental providers makes it challenging for patients to ensure they are making informed oral health decisions,” said Dr. Cindy Roark, Chief Clinical Officer of Sage Dental Management. “AI has been shown to improve diagnostic accuracy by almost 95%. We’re excited to leverage Pearl’s Practice Intelligence to offer our patients unbiased, objective and standardized dental care that they know they can trust.”

Practice Intelligence works by merging and analyzing AI-detected evidence in patient radiographs with treatment data from practice management systems. It synthesizes the results into actionable patient health and clinical performance insights.

“Establishing consistent, high-quality care across all office locations is the holy grail of dentistry,” said Ophir Tanz, Founder and CEO of Pearl. “With Practice Intelligence, dentists at Sage Dental can apply our AI’s insights to achieve their clinical and business objectives, while delivering a higher, more predictable, standard of care and seeing healthier, happier patients as a result.”

In partnership with Pearl, Sage Dental practices will be able to make objective treatment, training, staffing, procurement, and patient recall decisions supported by empirical data. Those AI-informed decisions will elevate efficiency, accuracy and consistency of care and help to ensure optimal patient health outcomes across every Sage location.

About Sage Dental and Sage Dental Management, LLC

Sage Dental Group of Florida PLLC and Sage Dental Group of Georgia PLLC have provided dental care to over 1 million patients through its broad practice network which offer general, specialty and cosmetic dental care, including restorative, prosthodontic, endodontic, oral surgery, periodontics, pediatric, and orthodontic treatment. Sage Dental also participates in most dental plans and offers payment options, including financing options.

To help patients stay healthy while continuing their dental care during the pandemic, SageSafe was implemented to enhance safety protocols in-office, including personal protective equipment, virtual check-in, virtual consultations, and enhanced air filtration.

Sage Dental Management, LLC is a leading dental service organization based in Boca Raton, Florida that provides comprehensive nonclinical business and administrative support services to over 70 affiliated Sage Dental practices in Florida and Georgia.

For a full list of services and locations, please visit www.mysagedental.com

About Pearl

Pearl is shaping the future of dental care by delivering AI and computer vision solutions that advance efficiency, accuracy, transparency, and patient care. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit http://www.hellopearl.com.