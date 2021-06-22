Stratix Corporation and Maxwell Healthcare Associates Help Home Healthcare Providers Improve With Mobile Technology

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratix Corporation, a leading provider of managed mobility services in the U.S., today announced that it's entered a formal relationship with Maxwell Healthcare Associates (MHA), a home healthcare and hospice consulting firm, to provide turn-key mobile device solutions to home healthcare organizations. The partnership will solve complex challenges in managing mobile technology for healthcare through a single point of contact.

This Stratix and MHA alliance comes at a critical time for the home healthcare sector where there is a shortage of qualified caregivers. By moving off paper records and using technology like smart scheduling with mapping, access to electronic health records, and actionable data, organizations gain efficiencies that help them spread their much-needed resources further.

MHA offers the experience and expertise to help guide home healthcare and hospice providers through the optimization and transformation of their operations for success in today's heavily disrupted healthcare environment. Transformation often involves mobile technology, but many internal IT teams at home healthcare organizations don't have the resources or expertise to support and manage large quantities of mobile devices used in the field. Stratix offers comprehensive end-to-end device lifecycle services and 24/7 support that take the pressure off in-house teams. Downtime is reduced, end user experiences improve, and patient care is enhanced.

"Everybody in our ecosystem wants to focus on positive health outcomes - our teams, our clients, and most importantly, the caregivers," Jennifer Maxwell, co-founder and CEO of Maxwell Healthcare Associates, stated. "Mobile technologies can literally be lifesavers," Maxwell added, "so it's important to minimize any barriers to maximum uptime and functionality." Technical glitches and connectivity issues are cited as a leading source of frustration and burnout for caregivers. This is especially challenging in the field, where technical support has previously been hard to access.

"IT teams are frequently unprepared for the unique challenges of managing, maintaining, and supporting mobile devices," Kip Wagner, Chief Revenue Officer noted. "That's especially true in the healthcare sector. Stratix has the expertise at rolling out complex mobile deployments to provide out-of-the-box ready mobile devices unique to healthcare," Wagner went on to say. "Working with MHA is a natural fit for our capabilities."

Combined, Stratix and Maxwell Healthcare Associates can help organizations advance their operations by simplifying technology and improving productivity. "The partnership with MHA increases Stratix's home health and hospice knowledge, expertise, and resources to develop, build, and deploy the best mobile solutions in the industry," Wagner offered. "Together, we can finally overcome the complexities and focus on caring for patients and the people who care for them."

About Stratix

As the largest pure-play enterprise mobility specialist in the U.S., Stratix is dedicated to guaranteeing nonstop mobility. The company leverages 35+ years of expertise and experience to accelerate and inspire business mobility transformation for some of the world's most iconic brands. Their SmartMobile programs ensure each client has the right technology, tools, and support programs in place to stay ahead. For additional information, visit: www.stratixcorp.com.

About Maxwell Healthcare Associates

Tom and Jennifer Maxwell have assembled the most elite group of experts with a combined knowledge base to help home health and hospice providers best optimize their operational, technological, regulatory, clinical, and financial processes. MHA's core services include EMR implementation, EMR optimization, PDGM assessment and optimization, and M&A assistance. For more information visit: maxwellhealthcareassociates.com