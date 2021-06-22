 PensionmarkMeridien Partners with Lion Street

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PensionmarkMeridien (“Meridien”) has entered into a strategic relationship with Lion Street, Inc. In joining Lion Street as a new member-owner, Meridien adds vast experience in providing executive benefit programs, sophisticated life insurance strategies, and qualified retirement plans. Lion Street is known for providing elite life insurance advisors with access to top-tier financial products, intellectual capital and specialized resources to help meet the needs of high-net-worth, high-income and business clients.

Owned by Vincent Passananti and Mikko Passananti, Meridien remains independent. Along with their executive benefits and insurance practices, Meridien operates wealth advisory and qualified retirement plan practices.

Meridien is also a member of Pensionmark Financial Group, (“Pensionmark”), an industry leading national network of advisors providing retirement and wealth management solutions to 4,000+ clients by its network of 300+ advisors in supporting $48+ billion1 in assets.

“Our new partnership expands our ability to deliver customized corporate and individual insurance solutions to our clients through enhanced carrier relationships, cutting edge technology, underwriting expertise, and advanced case design support,” stated Mikko Passananti, Executive Vice President, Meridien. “This relationship will help us to provide better outcomes for our clients through Lion Street’s sheer scale and market footprint.”

“Lion Street is built on the premise that elite firms, with the right business partner, can have even better outcomes. We are thrilled that PensionmarkMeridien, a longtime preeminent life insurance centric firm, will not only strengthen our national network, but they will also benefit greatly.” Said Bob Carter, Founder and CEO of Lion Street.

About Lion Street

Lion Street is a leading financial services company based in Austin, Texas. Lion Street provides its elite network of Firms and financial professionals access to the financial products, intellectual capital, and specialized resources they need to help meet the sophisticated needs of high-net-worth and corporate clients. Together, Lion Street’s Owners are strongly committed to building a highly collaborative network of professionals. To learn more about Lion Street, please visit www.lionstreet.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About PensionmarkMeridien

Founded in 1975, PensionmarkMeridien is a proudly independent, diversified financial services organization. The firm serves corporations, ranging from successful small businesses to the Fortune 500®, for-profit and non-profit organizations, and affluent families with unique insurance and investment services. PensionmarkMeridien’s mission is to assist in our clients’ accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. To find more information about PensionmarkMeridien, visit https://pensionmarkmeridien.com/. Pensionmark® Financial Group, LLC (“Pensionmark”) is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Pensionmark® is affiliated through common ownership with Pensionmark Securities, LLC (member SIPC).

1 As of December 31, 2019, the Pensionmark network of advisors and firms collectively provides support to over $48 billion in assets across a variety of channels including investment management and retirement plan consulting services. This includes regulatory assets under management (AUM) of over $19 billion.

