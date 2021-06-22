Global Leader in Sports Gear and Equipment, Decathlon, Teams with Datadobi to Carry Cloud Data Migration Across the Finish Line

LEUVEN, Belgium--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data migration software, today announced Decathlon, a global leader in sports gear and equipment, has deployed its DobiMigrate software to help enable the move of Decathlon’s entire IT operations into the cloud.

To support the company’s tremendous growth and success, Decathlon made the decision to completely leave its onsite datacenters and migrate to a number of the main cloud providers (Azure, AWS, GCP, Alibaba Cloud, Yandex, and others). One of the final steps would be one of its most critical on its trek towards a successful digital transformation -- the migration of all its on-premises unstructured archive data, ranging from product and inventory to customer data.

“We knew a migration of this magnitude could be very complicated, particularly in relation to moving the archive data,” said Tony Devert, IS Engineer, Decathlon. “We considered using CSP’s data movement capabilities but knew this wasn’t their core competency and that their tools were not really qualified to conserve our legal timestamp.” He explained, “We had over six years of archive data to move to the cloud. Every application has its own particularity and would have needed to do its own migration. In other words, the project would have been chopped up into little pieces individually by application. In addition, we had the added complication that the archives included legal data that had associated required retention periods. So, we needed to have extra checks and safety measures in place that would provide proof of the correct migration of the content.”

After careful research and a successful POC, Decathlon chose to deploy DobiMigrate as it found it to be the ideal solution for meeting its complex and demanding requirements. This included maintaining data integrity in addition to providing chain of custody via its hashing of every single file as it is migrated. With DobiMigrate, a file would only be declared successfully migrated if the source and target were an identical match. A report could then be created to show every single hash of every single file, which could be kept for future auditing.

“With DobiMigrate, we were able to dramatically accelerate our migration and complete it well under our timeline objective,” said Devert. “And, with its chain of custody capabilities, we don’t have to check and double check that our data was moved to the destination. With DobiMigrate, if we are audited in two years, five years, or 10 years we can be confident our data is there, and it is correct.”

He continued. “Now that we are in our new cloud environment we can benefit from the speed, agility, and elasticity of on-demand solutions that we can intelligently adapt to our business requirements, thereby positively impacting our bottom-line.”

With its IT infrastructure now deployed 100% across public clouds, Decathlon’s training, recruitment, and partnership with technology visionaries and experts has become a key strategic priority. Its goal is to continue to leverage the newest and most innovative technologies in areas such as serverless applications, automation, and continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) such as Terraform, Git, Kubernetes, and the like.

To read the Decathlon case study in its entirety, please visit: https://datadobi.com/case-studies/.

To learn more about Decathlon, please visit: https://www.decathlon.com/.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, a global leader in data management software, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage environments in the cloud and the data center so that the enterprise can realize the value of their expanding universe of data. Their software allows customers to migrate and protect data while discovering insights and putting them to work for their business. Datadobi takes the pain and risk out of unstructured data management and does it faster and more reliably than any other solution at the best economic cost point. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.