Co-Owner and Founder of DataTenant Details Company’s Successes by Partnering with Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network, a communications infrastructure provider, connects businesses and organizations with more than 10,000 route miles of world-class fiber, two data centers and prestigious customer service. By remaining focused on their promise to empower customers through their digital journey, Bluebird Network is engaging a new era of productivity in the Midwest.

Jason Boedeker is the co-owner and founder of DataTenant, a hybrid and managed cloud services provider with a focus on business intelligence. Jason recently volunteered to share his experience working with Bluebird, going so far as to say he recommends Bluebird’s services to his peers every day.

“Some might call the type of service old-fashioned,” Boedeker says. “It’s white glove but at the same time, it rolls up your sleeves. I’ve even had a sales rep help me rack a server. It’s people who are willing to help you help your customers. Those are the things that improve my business; and any business partnering with Bluebird will be successful.

“I can talk to the facilities manager, technical experts and network architects without red tape. It makes coming to a decision point easier. The ability to talk to the people who are supporting me and already familiar with my equipment makes a huge difference.”

Boedeker says Bluebird’s customer service is paramount and drives success for DataTenant. Bluebird doesn’t shy away from getting technical, noting it offers carrier-grade networking into and out of their data centers.

“It really helps us that we aren't in a one-dimensional conversation,” Boedeker adds. “We store our data in a world-class data center, and we can now offer transport back and forth from the data center with carrier-grade fiber. We have conversations about where my customers’ data is and how they can access it. Bluebird Network offers us that benefit and helps us check a lot of boxes when talking to an existing or prospective customer.

“Bluebird’s hosting services are especially fantastic,” he continues, “We have a high degree of confidence in their offerings and the offerings we see coming in the future. Bluebird Network can deliver us transport to some of our clients that are further out, and they connect both data centers – in the Quad Cities and in Springfield, Mo. – with their own private connection.”

DataTenant leases space in both data center locations, and Boedeker says he is excited about what the future holds for this partnership, adding he has been in the industry for a long time and there simply aren’t many companies like Bluebird Network.

“When I toured the Quad Cities Data Center, it was one of the most detailed tours I could have asked for. They pointed out individual systems in place and told me why they made those decisions. You can tell they’re very proud of the facility and that goes a long way in instilling confidence in why I would trust Bluebird Network to house my critical data.

“As a company offering DRaaS (disaster recovery as a service), we have customers asking us to host production-level servers, and that means we have to have a location for our own [DataTenant] disaster recovery – the diverse location in Springfield makes that possible.”

About Bluebird Network

Bluebird Network is a communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird owns two data centers: an underground facility in Springfield, MO, and a facility in the Quad Cities. Bluebird operates over 10,000 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 74,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 151 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.