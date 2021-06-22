OneStream Software Strikes Partnership with Jamie Murray and Sophia Popov

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world’s leading enterprises, today announced that they have entered into a brand ambassador sponsorship with seven-time Grand Slam doubles winner Jamie Murray and 2020 LPGA Tour champion Sophia Popov. Murray and Popov join PGA TOUR golfers Bryson DeChambeau, Marc Leishman, Hudson Swafford, Sepp Straka and Denny McCarthy as ambassadors of the OneStream brand.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamie and Sophia to our global ambassador team,” said Dave Kasabian, OneStream’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Their commitment to excellence and optimizing performance translates across the tennis court, golf course and for our customers. I look forward to seeing Jamie and Sophia achieve their goals and leverage their trusted voices to continue driving growth for the OneStream community.”

Murray was ranked one of the top three players in Europe by age 12 alongside Rafael Nadal and Richard Gasquet. He has gone on to claim 23 ATP doubles titles and seven Grand Slams across the Australian Open, US open and Wimbledon throughout his career.

“Clear and unified communication is critical when playing doubles. It creates flexibility with your partner so you can adapt to the game, stay agile and ultimately achieve the win,” said Jamie Murray. “I’m excited to partner with OneStream to help organizations similarly lead at speed through a unified platform that helps empower leaders with the insights to evolve and support growth.”

Popov played collegiate golf at the University of Southern California (USC), where she was a member of USC’s 2013 National Championship team. She became one of the feel-good stories for golf when she captured her first LPGA Tour victory and became the first German to win the major title at the 2020 AIG Women’s British Open as the #304-ranked player. She has not missed a single cut since joining the LPGA Tour following her win.

“Performance on the course relies on a focused mindset and clarity,” said Sophia Popov. “That’s why I’m excited to partner with OneStream to help organizations unify and simplify key financial processes in order to drive insights and improved decision-making.”

As part of the partnership, Murray and Popov will serve as brand ambassadors for OneStream and will wear the OneStream logo on their sleeves during ATP and LPGA events.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 700 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 800 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success, which we’ve done successfully since our inception. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.