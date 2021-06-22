Gyroscope Therapeutics announces research collaboration agreement with Children’s Medical Research Institute to develop novel gene therapy capsids.

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gyroscope Therapeutics Holdings plc (“Gyroscope”), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye, today announced the company has entered a research collaboration with Children’s Medical Research Institute (“CMRI”) in Australia to develop next-generation clinical capsids, the protein shells of viral vectors used to deliver gene therapies.

A team of researchers from CMRI and Gyroscope will work together in the design and screening of capsid libraries to identify novel capsids for enhanced delivery of ocular gene therapies. Under the agreement, Gyroscope has an option to obtain an exclusive licence for ocular uses of capsids developed through the partnership. The CMRI team is led by Associate Professor Leszek Lisowski, Ph.D., MBA, a recognised expert in viral vector-based gene therapy, vectorology and genotoxicity, with more than 15 years of experience in capsid generation and discovery.

“ Capsids are one of the most critical components of a gene therapy, however, there are some limitations with the capsids available today,” said Jane Hughes, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Gyroscope. “ We are excited to collaborate with Associate Professor Lisowksi and the team at CMRI to engineer next- generation capsids supporting our goal of developing a pipeline of differentiated ocular gene therapies that have the potential to be administered in the convenience of a doctor’s office.”

“ Gene therapies are being studied in many diseases of the eye and capsids play an important role in maximising the potential benefit of these therapies for patients,” said Dr. Lisowski. “ We look forward to working with the team at Gyroscope to identify novel capsids that may improve upon the current standard for gene therapies for treatment of diseases of the eye.”

About Gyroscope: Vision for Life

Gyroscope Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing gene therapy beyond rare disease to treat diseases of the eye that cause vision loss and blindness. Our lead investigational gene therapy, GT005, is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness. GT005 has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of people with GA.

Supported by leading life sciences investors, Gyroscope has built a global organisation combining discovery, research, drug development, a manufacturing platform and surgical delivery capabilities. Headquartered in London with locations in Philadelphia and San Francisco, our mission is to preserve sight and fight the devastating impact of blindness.

For more information visit: www.gyroscopetx.com and follow us on Twitter (@GyroscopeTx) and on LinkedIn.

About Children’s Medical Research Institute

Children’s Medical Research Institute (CMRI) pioneered microsurgery, immunisations against lethal childhood illnesses and care for premature babies, all of which has improved the lives of countless Australian children over the last 61 years. Today, CMRI is an independent institute and the site of world-leading research in the areas of cancer, neurobiology, embryology, proteogenomics and gene therapy. CMRI is affiliated with the University of Sydney and is a founding partner of Luminesce Alliance and the Westmead Research Hub.

CMRI’s scientists undertake research collaborations worldwide. CMRI is also home to high- technology research facilities available to researchers and organisations across Australia and internationally. It operates CellBank Australia™, the only national repository of cell cultures in Australia; is home to advanced gene therapy and gene engineering facilities--creating treatments of the future. In addition, CMRI houses two Australian Cancer Research Foundation Centres, including the ACRF Telomere Analysis Centre and ProCan®, which combined aim to substantially increase understanding about the biology of cancer and to produce technologies to improve the diagnosis and treatment of all types of cancer.

CMRI’s achievements are made possible by a network of devoted community supporters, and via the iconic Jeans for Genes® fundraising campaign. For more information visit: www.cmrijeansforgenes.org.au.